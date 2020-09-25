Four candidates, including incumbent Marc Payne, are running for Copperas Cove City Council Place 6 for the upcoming Nov. 3 election. Payne has been a member of the council since 2018. He said he was encouraged by residents to run again, and if re-elected it would allow him to continue projects already begun by the council.
Name: Edward Marc Payne
Age: 66
Occupation: I have been a cabinet Maker by trade since 1978 in Copperas Cove.
What neighborhood do you live in?
According to the Nextdoor App, I live in the Fairview neighborhood. Geographically, I live in the “Original Town” grid, across from the Crossroads High school and the Police Department.
What was your upbringing and what brought you to Copperas Cove? What is your education level?
I was born and raised by a single mother in a one bedroom apartment … just outside of Washington D.C. I was a regular member of the Presbyterian Church, where I was actively involved in the Boy Scouts of America. … I earned 60 credit hours in Pre-Med while … volunteering in the Silver Spring fire Department, until I enlisted in the Army … and sent to Fort Hood. … I have since earned 2 additional 2 yr degrees.
What do you do for a living and how did you get into the field you are in?
Currently, I manage my own commercial properties in Copperas Cove. It began as a desire not to pay rent for the two and a half years I was going to be stationed at Fort Hood, then it grew into a hobby as I gained experience, and I realized that I was going to be here a lot longer than two and a half years.
How long have you served on the council? Have you run for or served in a public office before? What office was it, and what was the outcome of the election? Why did you decide to run for re-election on the Copperas Cove City Council?
This is my first three years serving on the City Council. I have not served in any Public Office previously, however, I did run for Council the year before this term and lost to the incumbent. I am grateful for the outpouring of support. My Decision to run for a second consecutive term was influenced by the number citizens who encouraged me to run again, offering me assistance, my continuing desire to serve the Citizens and to improve the City of Cove.
If elected, what will be your priorities as a council member?
Re-election would enable me to continue the important projects the Council has started, the need for a new affordable Animal Shelter, fixing our degraded roads, continuing to improve the communication between the City, Chamber of Commerce, School District, EDC, Coryell County, the Citizens, and making it easier for businesses.
What do you want voters to know about you on a personal level?
I would like citizens to know that I make myself available to listen to any citizen who has a concern about the city.
What are your qualifications for this position?
… I started with working on many City Committees over the last 45 years. … As I became familiar with how the City and City Government worked, … I started taking on the position of Board Chairman or President. Once I was comfortable with how meetings were run … I considered running for … City Council. The City is always first in my thoughts. … I would appreciate your Vote.
