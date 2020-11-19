As Thanksgiving approaches, so does the annual laying of the wreaths at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
The city of Copperas Cove is in charge of Section 2 of the cemetery, the section with the most headstones, and Dianne Campbell, a councilwoman and one of the section captains, is urging as many residents as possible to come to the cemetery on Nov. 28 to lay a wreath.
Campbell called the event an “experience.”
“We’re just ask come be part of this experience,” Campbell said. “It’s not just laying wreaths; it’s really an experience to go out there and just share in the lives of those who have lost loved ones and to let them know that their life mattered; their sacrifice mattered.”
Section 2 has 2,565 headstones, Campbell said Wednesday. She said for easy reference, it is the section directly across from the information center just past the entrance to the cemetery.
The wreath laying begins at 10 a.m. Nov. 28. Those who have loved ones buried at the cemetery will have the first opportunity to lay a wreath before other community volunteers are allowed to.
Preparation for the wreath laying will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen.
In order to prepare, the more than 11,000 wreaths need to be fluffed and adorned with a bow. Every grave at the cemetery gets its own wreath during the holidays.
Along with wearing a mask, other precautions Jean Shine, the founder of Wreaths for Vets, said will be taken is providing more room inside the Special Events Center.
“We are going to spread the tables out more,” Shine said over the phone Tuesday.
She said those coming to the preparation are encouraged to bring their own tables to help with social distancing.
Preparation of the wreaths normally draws around 500 people. The Special Events Center has a max capacity of around 1,600, Shine said.
Campbell said she is from a family with a rich military tradition. She said her husband, who has since passed, served in the Army for over 40 years, her father served in the Army for over 20 years, her brother served in the Army and her nephew currently serves in the Air Force.
“I just have a deep appreciation for our military and the fact that they are prepared and willing to put their lives on the line to defend our freedoms in America,” Campbell said.
Campbell’s husband is buried in Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
“I’m not able to go see him every day, or to care for him, or to put a flag on his grave or a wreath on the grave,” Campbell said. “So, this is my opportunity to do for other people ... that are in my situation.”
Parking at the cemetery for the wreath laying is limited. A park and ride program will be offered at Texas A&M University-Central Texas, 1001 Leadership Place, Killeen. People can park in the parking lot and ride one of 10 buses to the cemetery.
