Sherry Hoffpauir and Joe Lombardi’s house is filled with holiday traditions that go back decades, and one of their most treasured customs involves a simple sheet of tattered and torn, creased and stained notebook paper with a faded, 40-year-old, handwritten recipe on it.
“Something I do every year is make fudge,” Hoffpauir said. “My mother called it ‘Sherry’s Fudge,’ and the recipe is in her handwriting, on the same paper from 40-something years ago.
“It’s got splotches of vanilla on it, butter … I’ll never throw it away because it’s written in her handwriting. I know the recipe by heart, but it’s comforting to see it in her handwriting and know that she and I made it together. I make that every Thanksgiving and Christmas.”
Hoffpauir’s mom, Annie Hoffpauir, died seven years ago, and Sherry and Joe not only continue her fudge-making ritual, but they also maintain a large, intricate model Christmas village started long ago when her late dad, John, started buying Department 56 pieces for Annie. The two-level display occupies three six-foot tables and includes as many as 300 pieces, including churches, houses, businesses, figures of people, a sledding hill, ice skating rink, Buckingham Palace, Big Ben, radio station WSNO, and Santa in his sled flying over everything.
“It stays set up (year-round) because it’s so big,” Sherry said.
“We plug it in on the day after Thanksgiving,” said Joe. “It reminds me of when I was a teenager and even much younger than that. I was heavily into model railroading. I don’t have the room or the time to mess with that anymore, and it was kind of like setting up a model railroad layout. It was a lot of fun to do. It’s quite extensive now. We haven’t put up any new buildings in the past several years because there’s no more room.”
Sherry, a 1973 Copperas Cove High School graduate, was born in Mississippi and grew up in a military family, moving around the country and overseas, before coming to Cove in 1972. Joe, a longtime local radio personality and high school football announcer, grew up in Galveston and has been here since 1978. They have been married for 30 years and normally spend the holidays quietly at home, just the two of them, and this year will likely be the same.
Except for one other member of the family.
“Sherry has said there are three individuals in this marriage,” Joe said. “There’s me and her and Frosty.”
That would be Frosty the Snowman, a three-foot tall plastic lawn decoration that holds a special place in Joe’s heart. It seems he was out looking at Christmas lights with his parents when he was a boy and spotted a Frosty, but it was years later when he finally got one of his own.
“I wanted one like it, but my parents didn’t particularly care for it, so we never had one,” he said. “Later on when I was grown, I saw one at Walmart and I bought it. I found a place to put him up outside my apartment, sitting on a stool. He’s been an old friend of mine for over 30 years.”
Joe also watches the ‘Frosty the Snowman’ holiday cartoon on TV every year, and ‘Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.’ Sherry likes those, too, along with ‘Santa Claus is Coming to Town,’ and others.
“My favorite Christmas film,” Joe said, “is from 1984, and it’s George C. Scott’s version of ‘A Christmas Carol.’ Some think the older versions were better, but I disagree. I think George C. Scott did as good a characterization of Ebeneezer Scrooge as anybody I’ve ever seen.
“I watch that show twice every year. I watch it in July when it’s 100 degrees out here, and then I watch it in December.”
For holiday meals, Sherry favors the traditional turkey and ham, while Joe prefers a grilled steak. Last year, turkey was on the table, so this year it will be Joe’s turn to pick the entrée. They also will use the good dinner dishes.
“We break out the wedding china and we’ll eat off of that,” Joe said. “I’ll get told not to break anything or I’ve had it. You know how that goes.”
Their Christmas wish list has grown shorter over the years, Sherry and Joe say. They get each other simple gifts, like a T-shirt for Joe, and probably a Clive Cussler adventure novel. Sherry favors James Patterson books.
“What happens is, as you get older, the list gets shorter because you already have everything you need,” Sherry said. “You just don’t want for a lot of material things anymore. As long as I have Joe and he has me, and we’re in good health, that’s all we need.”
“I want the Cowboys to win the Super Bowl, but I know that’s out of the question,” he said. “The material things are just not important anymore. One thing she does get me every year — I told you I was a railroader at heart — she gets me a Santa Fe Railroad calendar. I really like those.”
And then, of course, there is that tasty Sherry’s Fudge.
“It is good,” Joe said. “You can go to all these fancy pastry stores in New York, Chicago, L.A., and you’re not going to find better fudge than what this girl makes. Sometimes I’ll let the cat out of the bag and I’ll say, ‘Sherry’s baking today.’ And somebody will write back on Facebook and say, ‘Is she doing fudge? Save some for us!’”
