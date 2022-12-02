Holiday traditions

Joe Lombardi with his beloved Frosty the Snowman lawn ornament that he has had for about 30 years.

 Courtesy Photo

Sherry Hoffpauir and Joe Lombardi’s house is filled with holiday traditions that go back decades, and one of their most treasured customs involves a simple sheet of tattered and torn, creased and stained notebook paper with a faded, 40-year-old, handwritten recipe on it.

“Something I do every year is make fudge,” Hoffpauir said. “My mother called it ‘Sherry’s Fudge,’ and the recipe is in her handwriting, on the same paper from 40-something years ago.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.