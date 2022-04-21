Copperas Cove Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young received the Community Builder Award from Mt. Hiram Masonic Lodge #595 on Tuesday evening at the lodge headquarters.
The annual award is given to an outstanding member of the community for their service to others and the Grand Lodge of Texas established their community. It has been given since 1991.
Young has been with the Copperas Cove Fire Department since September of 1989. He also serves as Emergency Management Coordinator for the city.
Young holds a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in fire and emergency administration and homeland security.
“I am a very humble servant of this community, and for me to be recognized it is greatly appreciated,” Young, who has lived in Copperas Cove since 1986, said Tuesday. “I do not do it for the recognition. I do it to protect the citizens of our community, and that is what drives me. Being recognized by the Masonic lodge is extremely humbling to me.”
Young’s mother, Jerri, was present to see him receive the award.
“I am greatly overwhelmed, and I am very proud of Gary. I am also proud of the fact that the Masonic lodge chose to honor him with the Community Builder Award. He does come from a Masonic family,” Jerri said.
Mrs. Young is a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, which is a worldwide nonprofit and charitable service organization that is an appendant body of the family of Masons.
Joining Young to support and honor him were Brad Kammer, Carlos Mariduena and Robert Hicks, members of the Copperas Cove Fire Department.
“Gary is our leader,” Kammer said.
Jim Johnsen, the current Worshipful Master of the Mt. Hiram Masonic Lodge #595, explained what the award means.
“It is very good because it gives us a chance to recognize someone in our community that is doing a great job in our community, and this award goes to people in our community that is deserving of this award,” Johnsen said.
Jim Cooney, chaplain for the lodge, also explained what it means to recognize someone from the community.
“Giving the Community Builder Award is a part of our community relations, and it gives us a chance to recognize someone in our community like Chief Young,” Cooney said. “We are always looking for someone that people in our community or our lodge brothers think is deserving of this recognition.
“We really do care about the people in our community.”
