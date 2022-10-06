The Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation has announced the sale of 15.7 acres of land in The Narrows Industrial Park to First Houston Properties and Arissa Development.
FHP is a diversified and well-established industrial real estate and development firm in Houston that has been serving a broad range of clients since 1982, according to the EDC.
First Houston has partnered within and around Houston and Dallas. This is its first venture into the Central Texas market, the EDC said.
Vice President Patrick McKiernan said he is excited about the prospects for development with the Copperas Cove community.
“We see the population growth in Central Texas along with the tremendous opportunity for Tier 1 supply and manufacturing support to the innovative industries cropping up in the Austin area (Tesla, Samsung, Micron just to mention a few) as opportunities for areas like Copperas Cove to attract and allow commercial industries to advantageously serve those markets,” he said. “Lower cost of land, a growing and talented labor pool, available land and soon buildings for lease or purchase, and a community eager to assist new business expansion have us singing the praises of Copperas Cove to our clients.”
First Houston Properties development partner Arisa is working with its development team on development of two to three facilities around 40,000 to 50,000 square feet that can be occupied by a single tenant or multiple tenants. It hopes to break ground on the first building by early 2023.
