Narrows

The Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation announced the sale of 15.7 acres of land in The Narrows Business and Technology Park. The landowner intends to build two facilities on the land.

The Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation has announced the sale of 15.7 acres of land in The Narrows Industrial Park to First Houston Properties and Arissa Development.

FHP is a diversified and well-established industrial real estate and development firm in Houston that has been serving a broad range of clients since 1982, according to the EDC.

