After 10 years on the job in Copperas Cove, Diane Drussell has gone on to new opportunities in Victoria.
Most recently, Drussell served as the assistant director of the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation. In Victoria, she will be the operations manager for the Economic Development Corporation there.
Her move may seem a little bittersweet, especially to the business community in Copperas Cove.
“I know I have personally affected a lot of small business owners — some who’ve made it, some who haven’t — but I know that I’ve left a mark on them. And they’ve left a mark on me; it goes both ways,” Drussell said during a farewell reception last week at Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant.
At the Victoria EDC, Drussell is reunited with Jonas Titas, the former executive director of the Copperas Cove ISD. Titas is president of the Victoria EDC.
Copperas Cove EDC Executive Director Fred Welch succeeded Titas a few months after his move to Victoria, and the longtime economic development executive said that while his time working with Drussell was short, it was meaningful.
“She has been fundamentally the glue that’s held everything together,” Welch said at the farewell. “I know she’s probably assisted at least 10 or 20 businesses since I’ve been here over the last year — the small-business startups, things that she’s invested in from the entrepreneurial and so forth. You just don’t find that in everybody.
“She was willing to sit down with anybody at any time.”
Drussell said she has looked forward to the move to Victoria.
“I’m very excited and I think it will be a very good move for me,” she said toward the end of the reception at Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant. “I’ve been here 10 years, and sometimes we need a little bit of change for us to personally and professionally grow, so I’m looking forward to the different growth opportunities.”
Victoria is a town situated on Highway 87 not far from the coast and approximately two hours from Houston, Austin, San Antonio and Corpus Christi.
Welch said he was surprised by Drussell’s announcement a few weeks ago but also thrilled for the opportunity for her.
“I, in my career, have always been a firm believer in preparing my individuals for the next assignment,” Welch said. “I was hoping that maybe Diane might be replacing me in a couple years — but who knows, she could come back. But I know that she’s going on to broaden her skills and her abilities. She’s got a great opportunity, and I’m excited for her.”
Drussell said what she will miss the most about Copperas Cove is simple.
“Everybody I’ve built relationships with,” she said. “I’m big on building relationships.”
