KILLEEN — Having attended his first university research park summit Wednesday at Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen, Copperas Cove Economic Develpment Corporation Director Fred Welch said he was pleased with what he heard.

“I think it’s positive,” Welch said during a break. “I think anything that we can bring to this region ... there were some great numbers that were showing in terms of our location or proximity that it’s going to allow us to not only capture labor but then attract the investment that comes from this research and development that can grow companies right here. That’s what we want.”

