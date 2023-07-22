Copperas Cove Economic Development Director Fred Welch says the retail market in the city is strong, but there is always room for more development.
As the city continues to gain more population, Welch said he and his team are eyeing a couple of specific areas in the city.
“We are currently working on a retail/development strategy to attract new investment to the northwest and southwest side of town, where new housing is being developed,” Welch said in an email to the Herald in the end of June.
Knowing the benefit of such, Welch said the city needs to create a couple of “anchor-type” developments in field of health care, entertainment or research and development.
The Copperas Cove EDC currently has several initiatives in the retail and commercial/industrial sectors, Welch explained.
The city’s EDC in April began working with NaviRetail — an economic development agency — from Fort Worth to develop a marketing plan specifically designed to attract retail businesses.
Welch explained that attracting retail businesses is similar to attracting industrial businesses and said that NaviRetail is experienced in crafting that message.
“Their plan will include the messaging retail site selectors are looking for to be used in content for our website, social media, and other marketing materials that will inform developers and retail agents of our local opportunities,” Welch said.
Since the partnership with NaviRetail began in April, the agency has “taken inventory” of retail the city has, doesn’t have, and what retail that members of the community have expressed they want.
“Taking that into consideration, the firm produced an initial report and represented the city at a national retail conference (ICSC),” Welch said.
Welch said another growth spurt is likely when the city is able to attract one of the above-mentioned anchor businesses.
That said, it may not happen immediately.
“There is a bit of a dampener economically right now with higher interest rates, as it makes getting construction projects of any nature much more difficult to obtain,” Welch said. “So, we need to seek out patient money that can wait (this means more equity into the project) or other means to lessen the capital risk and gain commitment.”
Despite the challenge the city’s EDC faces, Welch said it is “not too high a hill” to climb.
The city of Copperas Cove has continually received higher sales tax revenue from the state each year, and 2023 looks to be no different.
Through June, revenue from sales tax receipts is 4% higher than it was this time last year. In 2022, the city had received a total of $3,479,615.50 from the state’s Comptroller’s Office, compared with $3,616,837.03 this year.
“If you allow for inflation, we are slightly better off than we were last summer,” Welch said. “High interest rates make it very difficult for financing new construction but we are calling commercial developers in the Austin and Houston market on a regular basis to acquaint them with what we have.”
Welch said Copperas Cove’s population growth and upcoming expansion of Interstate 14 on the bypass toward Lampasas are positive things.
“It seems small if you live in the city, but it is actually quite significant to decision makers from outside of our area looking in to see what we have to offer their businesses,” he said.
