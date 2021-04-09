The director of Copperas Cove’s Economic Development Corporation, Jonas Titas, said he believes the final sales tax allocations for the city indicate the buying power in the city and that the data can be used to attract new businesses.
Despite the pandemic, the city received just over $850,000 more from sales tax allocations from the state in 2020 than it did in 2019 — $5,987,621.
The total represented an increase of 16.6%, and year to date, the city has seen an increase of 10.8%.
“This is a very, very positive slide that we can show to the retail developing community, so that they can see that this is the buying power of folks in Copperas Cove,” Titas said Tuesday as he briefed the Copperas Cove City Council.
He added that from his perspective, it is safe to assume that people from Copperas Cove were generally going to Austin or Waco to do retail shopping before the pandemic.
“Those folks stayed close to home this past year,” Titas said.
Compared with several other cities in the area, Copperas Cove had the fourth highest growth of sales tax revenue in 2020. The city was only behind Leander, Hutto and Pflugerville.
“The communities that have faster growth than us are in the midst of population booms,” Titas said. “We see that we are on the precipice of one.”
In January, Copperas Cove City Manager Ryan Haverlah told members of the Morning Exchange Club that according to projections from Development Services Director Bobby Lewis, the city could see a growth of around 33% within the next five to seven years.
Industrial Development and Land Swap update
Talks with an interested developer are moving forward as the EDC focuses on bringing industrial development to the Narrows Business Park.
“We want to make sure we are building something that has real value for the community (and) is marketable,” Titas said.
Titas said a “very capable and successful” developer from the metroplex was in town surveying open areas in the Narrows on Tuesday.
“As we culminated the meeting, we asked if there’s genuine interest, and that was confirmed,” Titas said. “So hopefully we get a proposal that we can take to the EDC board this next month and really begin in earnest the development of a facility.”
Titas said the city wants to build something “attractive and marketable.”
The EDC has also identified three parcels of land it believes would be beneficial for industrial development, but they are currently owned by Fort Hood.
All three parcels of land are on the east side of Highway 9 going north toward FM 116.
“This is one of our most important things that we are working on,” Titas told the council. “It’s proven to be extremely difficult, and we are working diligently on this.”
Being able to obtain the parcels of land from Fort Hood, specifically the one closest to the northern loop, would be beneficial to the city’s development, Titas explained.
He said the EDC has seen proposals of facilities ready to go in place as well as proposals the EDC cannot submit upon because the city does not have a large enough developable piece of property for them.
