The pop-up event hosted by the Economic Development Corporation in Cove had tents set up for people walking through.. The event went from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

 Jada Holcomb | Herald

The second quarterly #ShopCove Popup Market and #HireCove Job Fair are set for Aug. 26.

Given the sweltering heat of late, the event, which began in June as a recurring, quarterly event, is going to be indoors.

