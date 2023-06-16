The Copperas Cove Development Corporation hosted a Popup Market along with a job fair last Saturday.
Updated: June 16, 2023 @ 11:05 am
The Copperas Cove Development Corporation hosted a Popup Market along with a job fair last Saturday.
These events went from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Narrows, located at 1901 Charles Tillman Way.
The multi-event included food and delicious drinks along with nearly 40 vendors attending to the location for the day.
“Our team is passionate about growing our local economy, supporting small, local businesses and our local workforce are major parts of how we help.” Workforce Development specialist, Brittany Sanders, mentioned in a press release on June 6.
Vending varied from clothing, art, home improvement booths, bathing products to toys and more.
The goal of the job fair section of the popup is to bridge the gap between local job seekers and employers, according to press release sent to the Herald last week.
The job fair section was sponsored by Workforce Development Specialist Brittany Sanders who will also be sending out regular updated job listings through email for attendees who signed up during the event.
The popup sectioned vendors who attended seemed excited to help the community and to spread out their businesses by word of mouth.
“Everything is handmade by me, I’m a Copperas Cove resident; I was at Oscars Market and that was the first booth I ran by myself.” Lucas “Sol” Tanner, face of Pillbug Arts, said to the Herald last Saturday morning.
There were also individuals who attended who wanted to share their cultural items along with other things you could use throughout the year.
“It all depends on the time of the year, before February they’re (customers) buying the African attire to wear for Black History Month and then throughout the year I sell sunglasses, sunscreen and more.” Melinda Kimber of MDK EVENTPLANNING informed to KDH.
There were job opportunities, housing assistant agents and even bouncy castles for the kids to enjoy on Saturday.
To see a full list of vendors who attended Saturdays #ShopCove popup event or view future updates on the upcoming events go to the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation Facebook page.
Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
