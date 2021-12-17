During a quarterly summit meeting on Dec. 8, Diane Drussell, the interim executive director of the Copperas Cove Economic Development, told those in attendance that she and the EDC have been in communication with five business prospects.
Though she could not disclose the names of the companies, Drussell said they are two medical companies, one retail company and “a couple” manufacturing businesses.
“Two of them came to us, so we didn’t come to them so that’s nice,” she said after the meeting. “It means that we’re on the map.”
Without giving too many details, Drussell said she is optimistic about the chance to land one of the medical companies.
Drussell has been filling in after the sudden departure of Jonas Titas, the former executive director of the Copperas Cove EDC. Titas left the position on Aug. 7.
During one of Titas’ last appearances before the Copperas Cove City Council, he had discussed a speculative building and told the council that the EDC was close to being ready to break ground on one.
Drussell explained to the council during the summit meeting, however, that the EDC is shifting gears and could be putting its focus on a virtual building as opposed to a speculative building.
“A spec building is an actual building (and) a virtual building will be online,” Drussell said of the difference. “So if people go to our website, they’ll be able to see a rendition of what a building would look like, with all the specs that we wanted on it.”
With the virtual building, an interested company would be able to make changes to the specifications of the building to give them a proposed cost to build based on current market prices, Drussell explained.
“With being able to customize, it may be much more attractive to businesses,” said Copperas Cove ISD Superintendent Joe Burns, who was at the meeting to give an update as well.
Drussell concurred with Burns’ assessment.
“Speaking to some of the site selectors, you’re exactly right,” she said. “A lot of companies are downsizing some of their needs as far as space-wise.”
Drussell said constructing a speculative building is risky because it just sits empty until a business purchases it.
One example of a speculative building the EDC constructed was the building that now houses Cinergy Cinemas on Constitution Drive. Some in attendance at the quarterly summit recollected that particular building sat empty for around five years before Cinergy purchased it.
New Director Search
In the meantime, as Drussell and her team continue to work to speak to prospective companies, the EDC board is in the process of finding a new executive director.
The board began the job search recently and could make a decision as early as January.
