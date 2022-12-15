When you get your groceries bagged at H-E-B Plus in Copperas Cove in the week leading up to Christmas, you will also be taking home some custom artwork. Hundreds of Copperas Cove ISD elementary students have drawn and colored Christmas designs on the grocery store chain’s brown paper bags to help customers bring home some holiday spirit.

“Making things for other people is kind and fun,” Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary kindergartner Rowen Bennett, age 5, said. “Sometimes people feel lonely and when you make something for them it’s gives them happiness in their heart and makes them feel love.”

