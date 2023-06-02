When Clements/Parsons Elementary fifth grader Dominic Borjas Segovia enrolled in CCISD’s Two-Way Dual Language Immersion Program, he did not speak a word of Spanish. The 10-year-old is now not only fluent in Spanish, he has earned his first high school foreign language credit as an elementary student.
“It feels great and I’m proud to be able to speak two languages because I can help people learn about other cultures and my own,” said Dominic in both English and Spanish languages.
In Spanish, Dominic’s statement was: “Se siente genial y estoy orgulloso de poder hablar dos idiomas porque puedo ayudar a otras personas aprender acerca de otras culturas y la mia.”
Dominic is one of five CCISD elementary students who earned their Languages Other Than English high school credit in the 2022-2023 school year. All five elementary students earned their high school Spanish I credit. To be eligible, students must participate in a dual language immersion program for at least five consecutive school years. Elementary students must meet or master grade levels on the STAAR, demonstrating proficiency in reading and speaking in both English and Spanish.
Dual language elementary teacher Jose Hernandez worked with the students and their families to develop the fluency of their language skills.
“Being able to communicate in both English and Spanish not only gives us the opportunity to reach out and influence twice as many people around us, but it also allows us to learn from twice as many people as well,” Hernandez said.
These elementary students have the opportunity to earn their second high school credit in Spanish when they enter junior high in the fall of 2023. The LOTE credit must be in the same language for students to successfully complete the dual language immersion program. Two levels of the same language are required for high school graduation.
“Mr. Hernandez has worked really hard with these students all year and because of his dedication, I know these students were successful in achieving one of their secondary Spanish credits,” said CCISD Director of Emergent Bilingual Education Rita Alaniz.
CCISD elementary students Segovia, Sulian Medina Mercado, Ketziel Rivera Rodriguez, Mauricio Sifuentes, and Russihan Zayas Henriquez will be honored at the June 13 meeting of the CCISD Board of Trustees for earning a high school foreign language credit.
