When Clements/Parsons Elementary fifth grader Dominic Borjas Segovia enrolled in CCISD’s Two-Way Dual Language Immersion Program, he did not speak a word of Spanish. The 10-year-old is now not only fluent in Spanish, he has earned his first high school foreign language credit as an elementary student.

“It feels great and I’m proud to be able to speak two languages because I can help people learn about other cultures and my own,” said Dominic in both English and Spanish languages.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.