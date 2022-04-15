Split up in nine days across three months, several staff members from the city of Copperas Cove have learned about different aspects of leadership. The second installment of the Leader and Development Course will end May 20 with each staff member making a presentation about and overview, analysis and recommendation on any issue related to the management of the city.
On April 7, the staff members learned about media relations from the city’s public information officer, Kevin Keller. During his course of instruction, Keller outlined how the city handles media requests and what to expect if the staff members are approached by a member of the media.
Overall, the course is broken down into four modules: financial management, professional development, personnel management and leadership.
Each of the staff members learn about different departments within the city.
Valerie Reynolds, the library supervisor, said she learned most about communication.
“Just always keep the door open for communication. You’ve got to be able to communicate,” she said, adding how the class will help her as a supervisor. “Sometimes you have to mediate between employees. Sometimes it’s not pretty, but usually you can sit down with them, get them to open up, come to a mutual decision. Every situation is different so you just kind of have to be open to that.”
Adriana Hernandez, an administrator for the Solid Waste Department, said she applied for the course to gain knowledge of other departments.
“I (communicate) with our Budget Department, our Finance Department, our Human Resources Department — basically all departments,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez said that being part of the course has allowed her to be a better leader within her department and how to better communicate with the other departments.
Ashley Osborn, the deputy city secretary, decided to join the course due to a mutual agreement with her and the city secretary, Lisa Wilson.
“She and I both agreed that I would benefit from this because I work with a lot of the departments,” Osborn said. “So learning more about the departments would be helpful in my position.”
Osborn said the leadership academy has helped her reflect on herself.
“I’m not a supervisor, but it’s helped me reflect on myself on how I could be a more efficient employee to my supervisor,” she said.
Tammy Hall, the Animal Control supervisor, said she joined the class at the recommendation of Deputy Police Chief Jeremy Alber.
“(I’ve gotten) a better understanding of how to communicate with my department to accomplish the mission,” she said.
Hall said the class helps her be a better leader.
“There’s more to being a supervisor than just the title,” she said. “In order to be an effective supervisor, you also have to be an effective leader.”
Roger Bekkerus, Fleet Services superintendent, said he joined the course to help him develop.
“For one, my boss retired at the end of January,” he said. “It gave me an opportunity to futher my duties and trying to improve myself as a supervisor.”
He said the course has better taught him how to do budgets and keeping things together.
Finally, Roxanne Flores-Achmad, the city’s public information officer for all things Public Works, also signed up for the course.
“I decided to apply for it because I wanted to learn more about what the departments did so I will be able to tell their story more. And as well as meeting a lot of the different city employees. We’re always in our offices, and this just gave us an opportunity to get together and learn together and make some friends,” she said.
