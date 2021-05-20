More than a dozen employees from the city of Copperas Cove have been participating in a leadership and development academy put on by city staff.
All employees participating in the classes hold supervisor positions and represent various departments, including the police department, the fire department, the parks and recreation department and the solid waste department.
On Wednesday, the group of employees met in the Copperas Cove Police Department to learn about media relations, led by the city’s director of communications, Kevin Keller.
Cyle Brewer, a patrol lieutenant with the police department, said the classes have been beneficial.
“The best part about this class has been the ability to meet leaders from all different departments within the city,” Brewer said. “As a patrol lieutenant, you’re constantly having to request assistance from other departments in the city.”
In that sense, Brewer said it has helped him network.
Another city employee who said the classes have helped him network is the residential supervisor of the Solid Waste Department, Victor Williams.
“I’ve gotten to know a lot of people here and opened up a lot more doors of people I know exactly who I can talk to if I run into any issues,” Williams said.
For Williams, the most beneficial class thus far has been the “deep dive” into city policies.
Caycee Hauck, the superintendent for the Parks and Recreation Department, said the classes have given her more tools to help her develop her subordinates.
Hauck has three full-time employees, seven part-time employees and seasonal employees that work for her.
“It means that I can grow as a leader, and then I can pass down that knowledge to my staff,” Hauck said.
To go along with that, she said the most beneficial class has been the coaching and mentoring class.
Krystal Baker, another patrol lieutenant with the police department, said the class about media relations has sparked her interest the most.
“This is my interest,” Baker said. “I have a passion for community engagement. In my career, the greatest satisfaction is I get to engage with the community and do those types of things.”
The Development and Leadership Academy began in January 2020. Despite having a break due to the coronavirus pandemic, classes have taught all aspects of the city, including personal development, personnel development, financial management and leadership.
All participants will have to complete a 15-minute overview, analysis and recommendation on any issue related to the management and/or operation of the municipal government.
City Manager Ryan Haverlah said the discussion of implementation of the class began around 2015. He said it has been successful in its first iteration.
“We as an organization, we have promoted individuals from non-supervisor to supervisor, but we didn’t equip them with the right knowledge, the right skills, the right information. They weren’t successful,” Haverlah said. “So we want to turn that around, and we want to make sure that not only are they successful, but as they continue to grow in the organization, they’re passing that information down to their teams.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.