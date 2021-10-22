Do not be alarmed if you see the undead, vampires, Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger or Jason Vorhees walking around your neighborhood on Halloween — Oct. 31. Those are probably kids and their parents looking to snag a sweet treat.
Though the city of Copperas Cove does not regulate traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating, it recommends those that want to do so from 6 to 8 p.m. on Halloween evening.
Due to the amount of people walking in and around the streets, motorists are encouraged to use caution when driving that evening.
