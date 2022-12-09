More than 270 senior citizens in the Copperas Cove area will receive an early Christmas gift Wednesday afternoon, courtesy of the Morning Exchange Club of Copperas Cove.
The member of the club who heads up the senior appreciation program, Joann Courtland, said Wednesday that 16 volunteers helped stuff stockings full of personal items, such as shampoo. Courtland is one of two community service chairs.
“This is the third year that we’ve done it, and it’s just been wonderful,” Courtland said Wednesday.
Cove Nursing and Rehab received a total of 60 stockings, Meals on Wheels received 52, Exchange Club Sunshine Home received 45, Stoney Brook received 62 and Hill Country Rehab received 56 stockings.
In total, the volunteers stuffed 275 stockings.
“(The seniors) just really, really enjoy getting something like that,” Courtland said. “Like with the Sunshine Home, they’re having their Christmas party this Saturday, so they’re going to be handing out the stockings to all their residents this Saturday.”
Courtland said that before the coronavirus pandemic, the Exchange Club used to host a senior dinner. Since the pandemic, however, it has gone with the stocking giveaway. For Courtland, that is a more personal gesture anyway.
“It’s a wonderful way to let them know that people do care,” she said. “A lot of those folks don’t get visitors — they don’t really have family or friends (to visit), so this gives them a little bright spot during Christmas.
