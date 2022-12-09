More than 270 senior citizens in the Copperas Cove area will receive an early Christmas gift Wednesday afternoon, courtesy of the Morning Exchange Club of Copperas Cove.

The member of the club who heads up the senior appreciation program, Joann Courtland, said Wednesday that 16 volunteers helped stuff stockings full of personal items, such as shampoo. Courtland is one of two community service chairs.

