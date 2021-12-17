Unlike most in Central Texas, Casey Adams and her family are not celebrating Christmas this year and they will not be celebrating the traditional Christian holiday anytime in the foreseeable future.
Instead, earlier this month, the Copperas Cove residents observed the December holiday of Hanukkah, an ancient eight-day Jewish festival that marks the recovery of Jerusalem from the Greeks and re-dedication of the Holy Temple.
This year, the holiday began Nov. 28 and ended Dec. 6.
As followers of the Hebrew Roots movement, the Adams are not Jewish and do not have any Hebrew lineage running through the family tree, but they follow a belief system that centers around the Old Testament and follows a number of Jewish traditions, including the celebration of various ancient holidays.
“We don’t celebrate Christmas at all,” Adams said. “We do believe in Jesus as the saviour, the Messiah and everything.
“Basically, we believe the whole Bible is true and we obey the whole Bible, rather than just the New Testament. We obey all the commandments in the Old Testament as well as the New Testament.
“I grew up Christian and it’s a really long story, but someone brought to our attention that Jesus never said the Mosaic law (Law of Moses; first five books in the Bible) was done away with. He actually said we should keep the law and he did keep the law in every way. I had to stay true to my faith and so I tested that theory against what Scripture says and I found that it was right. The Mosaic law was never done away with, like I was taught when I was growing up.
“After that, we started keeping the (Jewish) Sabbath, stopped eating pork and shellfish, things like that. I never grew up celebrating Easter or Christmas or any of that, so that wasn’t a hard thing for us.
“We are Hebrew Roots, so we are not Jewish and we do not observe all of the Jewish laws. There is such a thing as Messianic (Jews), and they are basically people that do keep all those Jewish laws, but they also believe in Jesus.”
Although it is an important observation, Hanukkah is considered a minor holiday in the Jewish faith compared to things like Rosh Hashonah, Yom Kippur, Purim, and Passover. Running this year from Nov. 28 to Dec. 6, it became a more significant holiday in the western world due to its proximity with Christmas and a desire among more secular Jews to participate in the cultural build-up to the winter solstice.
While Hanukkah traditions are similar around the world, there are differences, depending on where you go. For example, Christmas-like gift giving is more common in the west. In parts of France, families light a double-decker (16-candle) menorah, and in Morocco, fried treats are made with fruit juice and orange zest.
Adams, who is married and has a daughter, 2, and son, 7, says her oldest child hears about Christmas from his friends and so she has to teach him why they do what they do, and he understands.
“Christmas is technically a pagan holiday,” she said. “Even in the Bible, it says don’t worship me (and) don’t put silver or gold on the evergreen trees. So I can point that out to him and he can understand that. I tell him it hurts God’s feelings to do that.
“To me, Hanukkah is about re-dedication. It’s a minor holiday and it’s voluntary, so some people observe it and some don’t. For us, it’s all about re-dedicating our spirits to God and … it’s kind of like a check. Making sure we are in a good spot. Is there something we need to fix? Am I living the right way?
“With our kids, we try to do a lot of service (projects). Each year, we find a way to dedicate ourselves to not only God but also making sure that we give back in some way. One year, me and my son took blankets and goodies to a nursing home. One year, friends of mine all got together and made goodie bags for the homeless. Things like that.”
Her family has been practicing Hebrew Roots since 2017 and their new belief system has changed their lives for the better, says Adams, who is expecting a third child next July. On Christmas Day, there won’t be any celebrations at their house, but there is always plenty of family time.
“Sometimes we’ll go out camping or we’ll go over to a friend’s house.
“It’s fantastic. I feel more secure in my faith. As a Christian, I always felt guilty. I always felt like I wasn’t doing the right thing, but I didn’t know exactly what I was doing wrong. So I just lived in this perpetual state of guilt. If you just go off of the New Testament, it’s kind of vague. In the Old Testament, it’s very black and white — do this; don’t do this.
“There’s a lot of people in the area who also keep these beliefs. There’s no church. We just get together every Saturday, which is our Sabbath, and have a Bible study. There’s no preacher, no leader … we just get together and have fellowship and a potluck and Bible study. It’s really laid-back, and warm and welcoming.”
