The City of Copperas Cove has begun holding its seasonal Farmer’s Market.
The market will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. each Thursday through Oct. 29 at the parking lot located at the corner of Avenue D and Second Street.
More information about the market or about becoming a vendor is available from Ashley Wilson at awilson@copperascovetx.gov or 254-542-2719.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.