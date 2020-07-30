Funeral services are pending with Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove for a Copperas Cove firefighter.
The Copperas Cove Fire Department announced the death of Jose Alberto Negrete on Wednesday, saying he died of a "line of duty illness."
Negrete, 30, died at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young said in a news release.
“We have lost one of our firefighter family members today, his service to the community will not be forgotten,” said Fire Chief Michael Neujahr.
Young said Negrete had served with the department since May 2, 2016.
A GoFundMe page created by Rachel and Patrick Pitts on behalf of Negrete on Jan. 26, 2020, said he had been diagnosed with lymphoma, a type of cancer.
“In addition to the danger of putting out fires, firefighters are at an increased risk for different types of cancer due to the smoke and hazardous chemicals they are exposed to in the line of duty,” according to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society website.
