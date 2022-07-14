The Copperas Cove Fire Department has been busy since the Fourth of July holiday, responding to multiple fires in the past week.
Last Thursday, the department responded to a house fire that displaced two residents, and on Friday, the department responded to a vehicle and mobile home fire.
Tuesday evening, firefighters responded to a fire that engulfed a couple of vehicles on South Farm-to-Market 116. Tuesday’s fire required the department to request mutual aid from Killeen Fire Department to respond to emergency calls in the city.
4th of July
During the Independence Day holiday, the Copperas Cove Fire Department had responded to multiple fireworks-related fires as well.
Copperas Cove Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young told the Herald last week that Cove firefighters responded to four calls for fires — all of which were determined to have been caused by fireworks — between 6 p.m. July 4 and 6 a.m. July 5.
One fire that circulated widely on social media was a three-acre fire on Fort Hood property near the Hills of Cove Golf Course.
In conjunction with the Fort Hood Fire Department, Copperas Cove firefighters responded to the fire that was reported at 10:38 p.m. Monday and determined to be under control at 11:17 p.m.
