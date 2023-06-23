Community

The City of Copperas Cove Division of Emergency Management, in cooperation with members of the Copperas Cove Repeater Association — an amateur radio club — will be participating in the national Amateur Radio Relay League (ARRL) Field Day exercise Saturday and Sunday at the Ogletree Gap Pavilion, 1878 Post Office Road in Copperas Cove.

The Field Day program is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Saturday and run continuously for the next 24 hours until 1 p.m. on Sunday. The 24-hour event is open to the public, and people of all ages are invited to attend.

