ACADEMY — Central Texas FFA members from across the region were buzzing about the Bumble Bee FFA Invitational, the first contest of the season at which FFA Leadership Development Event teams find out how they stack up against the competition.
FFA members hone their skills in hopes of qualifying for the regional contest and ultimately on to the state and national competitions. Students are evaluated based on their public speaking and communication skills and their knowledge of the FFA organization and agriculture in Texas.
Chapter members competing on the junior and senior quiz teams were the first to go before the judges with the junior quiz team placing second and the senior team placing sixth.
“I was very excited to have placed so high in my first ever FFA contest,” junior quiz member Matai Anazaldua said. “I was proud to see that my hard work paid off.”
The junior FFA and senior FFA skills teams were required to demonstrate respectively to the judging panel how to work an animal trap and how to make sausage. The Copperas Cove FFA Jr. Skills Team captured first place.
Other contests included Public Relations, Radio Broadcasting, and reciting the FFA Creed. Cove FFA members captured a variety of placements in the various competitions.
“Since it’s my senior year, my team and I are devoted to trying our very best at each competition,” said Copperas Cove FFA Vice President Amanda Jones who has been a part of the Copperas Cove FFA Public Relations Team since her sophomore year and has advanced to area contests. “I have high hopes for this contest season.”
The Copperas Cove High School FFA Chapter also competed in the Salado High School LDE as members prepare for their Nov. 4 contest at Tarleton State University.
