FFA

Copperas Cove High School FFA Chapter officers attended the 94th Annual Texas FFA Convention where they competed in the agri-science fair and voted for the slate of new state leadership to lead the organization.

 Courtesy Photo

FORT WORTH — More than 15,000 Texas high school students interested in the field of agriculture converged on Fort Worth for the 94th annual Texas FFA Convention. Students attended the general sessions and served as voting delegates for the new 2022-2023 Texas FFA State Officer team. They also enjoyed a Mike Ryan concert, voted on talent teams and had a fun team building night at The Main Event.

This year’s theme was “Amplify,” and it encouraged students to amplify their opportunities in the FFA and capitalize on their pathway to success. One of the highlights of the weeklong conference was keynote speaker Mike Rowe, star of popular television show "Dirty Jobs," who shared his S.W.E.A.T. Pledge with the sea of high school students now joining the workforce.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.