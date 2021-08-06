FORT WORTH — “Elevate” was the theme of the 93rd annual Texas FFA Convention in Fort Worth, and members of the Copperas Cove High School FFA Chapter were flying high after capturing the gold award and receiving a two-star National Chapter Award rating from among more than 1,000 chapters in Texas.
The award is designed to recognize FFA chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization.
These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality FFA Chapter Standards and provide activities that emphasize growing leaders, building communities, and strengthening agriculture. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership.
The Copperas Cove FFA chapter received a gold rating by the Texas FFA Association and a multi-year plaque and a spur designating its two-star National Chapter Award rating. The chapter is eligible to receive additional spurs by competing at the state convention each year and receiving a rating from the National FFA Organization.
In addition to bestowing awards, the Texas FFA Convention consisted of six general sessions to train chapter officers and elect state officers.
CCHS FFA member and senior Naysa Anzaldua attended the last state FFA convention of her high school career.
“I really took in what the state officers had to say,” Anzaldua said. “One topic that really resonated with me was the fact that we don’t realize how fast something is going by until it’s over. With that being said, I am going to strive for every FFA event this year to be memorable for not only myself and the officer team, but each member in our organization.”
During the convention, the CCHS FFA officer team planned beneficial but fun events for the chapter membership for the school year. This year’s CCHS chapter officers are all female students and both FFA advisers, Katherine Grigsby and Kristin Kasper, are also female.
“Being able to help determine the future of Texas FFA is a really big honor,” CCHS FFA Vice President Amanda Jones said. “As an officer, it is basically a responsibility to ensure that not only our members, but members across the state, have the best representation possible.”
Currently, Texas has 214,278 students enrolled in agricultural science courses taught by 2,395 Texas Agricultural Science teachers. There are 1,079 FFA chapters in Texas with a membership of 139,815. Texas hosts the largest youth-led convention in the nation.
