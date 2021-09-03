Recruitment and retention involves attitude as much as activities and Copperas Cove High School FFA officers had plenty of both at its Greenhand Retreat.
An FFA Greenhand is any new member to the organization regardless of grade level. The retreat is an opportunity to educate students on what FFA has to offer. CCHS FFA Chapter President Naysa Anzaldua said selling the FFA program to students, parents and the community doesn’t just happen; it requires hard work and dedication.
“It was really nice to see such a large turnout of kids interested in our organization,” Anzaldua said. “It really comes to show that our hard work as officers is paying off.”
More than 120 potential new members were split into six groups to give them the opportunity to mingle. The groups then rotated through different stations that were led by FFA officers. Each station had an activity that encouraged them to get involved, work together with their fellow group members, and be active. Having one officer at every station allowed the prospective members to become familiar with them, ask questions to further understand the organization, and to see the students’ perspective of FFA.
As students, the FFA officers were able to create approaches that were non-threatening to their peers to share the mission of FFA. Additionally, the FFA officers expanded their own learning and leadership skills while serving the agricultural education program.
CCHS student and prospective FFA member Laikyn Cornet was surprised by the many opportunities that the organization has to offer.
“I never realized how much the FFA actually is,” Cornet said. “I talked to tons of new people and learned about so many different aspects of the FFA.”
The Copperas Cove High School FFA Chapter was honored with a Two-Star National Chapter Rating at the Texas FFA Convention in July and is ranked as one of the best chapters in the United States. The chapter is under the advisement of teachers Kristin Kasper and Katherine Grigsby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.