Copperas Cove High School Future Farmers of America members are not resting on their laurels during the holiday break. They are busy preparing their presentation skills for the area FFA contest.
To qualify for an area contest, Cove FFA members were required to place first or second in their contest division at a local competition. They competed for their chance to advance at the Leadership Development Event in Gatesville.
FFA members Amanda Jones, Naysa Anzaldua, Emily Potter, and Cheyenne Hobbs comprise the public relations team and presented a five-to-eight minute speech about the state FFA program and the local chapter. The team advanced to the area contest.
“The presentation is developed assuming that the target audience has no knowledge of FFA,” Hobbs said. “We were asked questions by a panel of judges about our chapter and the state program following the presentation. We practiced and prepared and were able to professionally respond to the questions and fortunately advance to the next level of competition.”
Knowledge of the FFA program was also tested with the Senior and Greenhand Quiz team members. Competitors take an exam to evaluate their understanding of the FFA program, agricultural education, current agricultural events and parliamentary procedure. The Greenhand Quiz team consists of Anais Torres, Abigail Richmond and Haley Kelley.
“Quiz teams can be made of three or four members, so we are able to research, study and prepare together,” Kelley said. “It also helps to reduce nervousness because we know can count on each other and that we have put in the work to win the contest.”
The CCHS FFA Chapter Greenhand Quiz team advanced to the area contest, as did the CCHS FFA radio broadcasting team of Jenica Monegro, Analicia Hutton and Taylor Stein.
The radio broadcasting team must present an informative radio program covering one or more agricultural subjects that is current in nature and local in content.
“The contest assumes that the chapter has a regularly scheduled non-commercial radio program once each month over a local station,” Stein said. “This event is just one way to boost self-confidence, earn recognition and develop powerful, organized and professional communication skills.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.