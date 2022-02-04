After 30 years of service to the city of Copperas Cove, Mike King, the city’s fleet services superintendent, has retired. During Tuesday’s city council workshop meeting, the city honored him by presenting him with a framed piece of art, a gift card and a mayor’s coin.
King began working for the city of Copperas Cove on Jan. 27, 1992, as a mechanic in the Fleet Services Department. He worked his way up to being supervisor of the department in 2010 and then was reclassified to superintendent in 2020, City Manager Ryan Haverlah told the council.
During his employment, King received certification from the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence, also known as “ASE certified,” with a specialty in medium/heavy trucks and refrigerant recovery and recycling, Haverlah said.
King’s leadership helped improve the operational efficiency of the department. He received numerous commendations from the police and fire departments for excelling in providing fabrication work to their vehicles.
Haverlah told the council that King saved the city thousands of dollars during his career, while demonstrating unity in the city.
In 2013, he received the “Unity Award” for assisting with a concrete project at the Hills of Cove Golf Course, Haverlah said.
“Mike has been an exemplary employee for the past 30 years, a friend to many, and his presence will be missed by his co-workers and all staff with whom he interacts with on a daily basis,” Haverlah said.
