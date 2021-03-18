Jeremy Carter, a Copperas Cove High School senior, and member of the football team, recently signed a letter of intent to play at his dream school — the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton.
Due to the proximity to his home in Copperas Cove, Carter said he had always wanted to go to UMHB, but now, he also gets to continue his playing career for a successful Division III football program.
“I think it’s pretty cool, because I know that he (head coach Pete Fredenburg) likes to win,” Carter said. “And that’s what I like to do, especially after our football season ... so now that I’m going to be able to go to a football team that’s known for winning, it makes me feel pretty good.”
The Bulldawgs finished last season with an overall record of 1-9, winless (0-7) in District 12-6A play.
The Crusaders, on the other hand, have not lost a regular season game since Oct. 31, 2015, and have won 15 American Southwest Conference titles and one national championship (2018) since becoming a football program in 1998.
“I’m happy, because it shows that all the hard work I put in goes to be shown,” Carter said on March 10. “The things that I’ve done over the years are finally paying off.”
He knows, however, that it will not be easy.
“I know it’s going to be hard times, but I’m going to be ready for it, because I got my family and my friends support me through it all,” Carter said.
He added that he will work harder than he did in high school to attempt to help UMHB win another national title.
Carter’s high school coach, Jason Hammett, said he saw Carter come into his own over the last two years, having spent significant time on the junior varsity team as a junior. Hammett said he watched Carter put in hard work in the gym to get bigger and gain athleticism to be a starter on the varsity team as a senior.
Carter started the season playing on the defensive line, but injuries forced Hammett to make changes, and he ended up starting a few games on the offensive line.
At UMHB, Carter said he will continue to try to play on the defensive side of the ball, but he said he will be willing to do anything he is asked to help the team.
Hammett also said being recruited by Fredenburg and UMHB is a testament to the improvements Carter made.
“They don’t recruit Division III kids,” Hammett said. “UMHB is one of the best recruiting places in the state of Texas — at any level. They evaluate talent, and they decide on guys they want to come to their program that are not Division III kids.”
Expanding on that, Hammett said when UMHB approaches a high school about recruiting some of its athletes, they don’t ask coaches for players who have Division III talent; they ask coaches for players who have Division II and Division I talent.
“I know stories of kids turning down Division II offers to go to UMHB because they win, and it’s such a nice campus, it’s such a good school — all the things they’re able to recruit off of there,” Hammett said.
Academically, Carter will pursue a degree in sports medicine as he works toward a career as an athletic trainer.
All athletes from Cove who signed Feb. 3 were:
- Elle Fox, golf — Mississippi State University in Starkville, Mississippi
- Breonna Reese, cross country/track — Abilene Christian University in Abilene
- Madison Seibel, soccer — Sterling College in Sterling, Kansas
- Alina Salazar, softball — Mississippi Valley State in Itta Bena, Mississippi
- Brooke Schmidt, softball — Hill College in Hillsboro
- Jeremy Carter, football — University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton
- Thomas Holman, football — Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant, Oklahoma
