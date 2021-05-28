In May, the city of Copperas Cove received the highest allocation of sales tax revenue from the state it has gotten — $692,560.39.
Allocations are based on sales figures from March.
Going back through historical data from the Texas Comptroller, the city of Copperas Cove has not gotten that amount as far as data goes back — 1998.
The only other time the city received more than $600,000 in that time frame was in February of this year, when the city received $625,051.72. February numbers are based on sales in December.
The large increases are not new, as sales tax allocation numbers were up significantly in 2020, compared to 2019.
In 2020, the city received nearly $800,000 more than it did in all of 2019.
Jonas Titas, the executive director of the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation, offered his thoughts on what is driving the increases and the record number in May.
In terms of May’s record number, he said he believes what could’ve driven sales numbers so high in March was the last round of stimulus checks from the federal government.
“I saw it with my own eyes in March that once those folks got those stimulus checks that they were able to go out and do what they’re supposed to do, and that’s spend the money,” Titas said.
He said it shows that the stimulus worked.
Overall, he attributed the city’s proximity to Fort Hood as another reason for the increased numbers, despite being in the midst of a pandemic.
“Every employee that is tied to Fort Hood did not miss a paycheck,” Titas said.
The third factor Titas suggested may be driving the increase is the amount of people moving to Texas from other states.
“Texas has remained extremely resilient throughout the pandemic,” Titas said. “We definitely have people that were affected, through no fault of their own, economically by the economic shutdowns, but people are still invested and people are still moving to Texas.”
Titas also emphasized that even if the numbers are down in June, it does not necessarily mean that the economy is contracting or things are going in the wrong direction.
From an economic standpoint, increases like the city has seen will help improve the general fund deficit the city has been facing for quite some time in its budget.
On Tuesday, the city council will receive a copy of the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2021-2022. On the proposed budget, the general fund will show a deficit of around $1 million, approximately $500,000 less than last year.
The proposed budget will be based on projected property tax numbers that have not yet been certified by the Coryell or Lampasas County Appraisal Districts.
City Manager Ryan Haverlah said during the last city council meeting on May 18 that the council has adopted a budget with a deficit for at least the past 10 years.
Titas said an increase in revenue helps to lower the actual deficit.
Haverlah has also told the council that it may need to start looking at making tough decisions on services to cut to help lower the expenditures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.