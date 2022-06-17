Twenty-two Copperas Cove Girl Scouts, troop leaders, and family members returned earlier this week from a six-day adventure in Hawaii after the local troop spent three years raising money to fund the trip through volunteer work and selling cookies and other goodies.
Two-thirds of the 32-member Girl Scout Troop 6226, led by troop leader Crystal Antoine, saw their vision of a trip to the Aloha State come to fruition after planning and fundraising that began in 2019.
The local troop has traveled extensively over the past few years, including a journey to Savannah, Ga., and two visits to Walt Disney World. The girls are already planning a trip to Japan for 2024.
“They’re very, very much over-achievers,” said Antoine, a former Girl Scout who has three daughters in the troop. “We love that about our girls.”
To pay for the trip, the troop raised $150,000, with a major portion of that coming from volunteer work at concession stands for Baylor University and University of Texas sporting events, Antoine explained.
“Girl Scouts of Central Texas has an amazing program that we are allowed to work in to help fund our travel,” she said. “They absolutely encourage and support local troops when we want to take our girls and travel.
“It’s a program where we run the concession stands for sporting events at Baylor University and UT-Austin. Our council has contracts with them, and the girls learn customer service, inventory, real job experience, and then we get donations to our troop in exchange for the volunteer hours that we work.
“Probably $100,000 of our fundraising came from concessions, and then the rest was cookie sales and small product sales – nuts and candy.”
One of the girls who went to Hawaii was Romella Spitzer, who starts sixth grade in the fall. She has been in Girls Scouts for five years now and said last week’s trip was “really fun.”
“I loved it,” she said, explaining that a visit to the Polynesian Cultural Center on Oahu was one of the highlights for her, along with her first attempt at zip-lining (“scary but fun”), paddleboarding at the beach, and visiting Rainbow Reef.
Oh, and then there was the food.
“One day, we had Mickey (Mouse) breakfast,” Romella said. “We had Mickey- and Minnie-shaped waffles. And we had a luau at the Polynesian Cultural Center.”
Trinity Raines, an incoming eighth grader, said the trip “was awesome.” The Polynesian center was also one of her highlights, along with a visit to Pearl Harbor and the USS Arizona Memorial.
She is not planning to make the upcoming trip to Japan, but encourages other girls interested in once-in-a-lifetime experiences to think about the local Girl Scouts program.
“Oh, yes, definitely,” Trinity said. “It’s a good experience for girls to just have fun and try out new things.”
The girls’ troop leader, meanwhile, says it was a great trip. She is proud to work with what she calls an outstanding group and encourages anyone interested in the program to visit the website at https://www.gsctx.org for more information.
“The girls decided about four years ago that this was something they wanted to do, and we were happy to get it done for them,” Antoine said. “To show them that if you set a goal and work hard at it, it’s achievable.
“I would tell anyone who is interested to trust 110 years of proven success. All of our girls were in first grade when they started, and we have watched them go from shy little girls to strong leaders in the community. It’s a wonderful program that has been around a long time, and it really does teach girls in our community to be strong leaders, and the skills they need to be successful later in life.”
