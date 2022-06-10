Copperas Cove High School 2022 graduate Danielle Devins and her mother, Ann Scotti, sat together discussing and searching for ways to fund Devins’ college education. With a grade point average of 4.70, Devins ranked third in her class of more than 450 graduates.
She was accepted to both of her top choices for a college education: the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Southern California. She has held multiple leadership positions in school clubs and organizations, participated in athletics, and volunteered more than 300 hours in her community. These accolades earned her a few scholarships, but not nearly enough to cover the cost of college that is approximately $30,000 per year at UT and more than $60,000 at USC.
Devins did not expect that shortly after graduation, the No Greater Sacrifice organization would offer her a full 4-year scholarship to attend college.
“This opportunity truly relieves the financial burden off my family and makes life just a little bit simpler knowing I will be able to attend my university of choice debt free,” Devins said.
Devins selected UT for its respected College of Arts and Science and because of her love for Texas. She plans to major in public health and ultimately become a dentist.
The No Greater Sacrifice organization awarded Devins with a full scholarship valued at $120,000 to cover all four years.
“No Greater Sacrifice is a nonprofit organization dedicated to investing in the children of our nation’s fallen and wounded service members by delivering scholarships and resources to improve their quality of life through higher education,” NGS Executive Director Rebekah Lovorn said. “Danielle’s father selflessly served our nation, and he gave his last measure of dedication to our country. The family serves as well by supporting their service member through deployments and illness and injuries from time in service. It is the honor of No Greater Sacrifice to support Danielle. She strives for excellence in all aspects of her life which is exemplified in her academic achievement, volunteerism, and resiliency.”
Devins lost her father, Staff Sgt. Horace Lamont Devins, in 2014 to multiple sclerosis, linked to a condition that was a result of his 15 years of military service in the U.S. Army. Although the scholarship was related to Devins’ family’s military background where both of her parents served in the U.S. Army, the selection process was extremely competitive. In addition to her tremendously high GPA, academic and athletic achievements, and leadership and volunteer experience, Devins already has 42 college credits she earned through Copperas Cove High School’s dual credit program.
“While I knew I couldn’t control the things that were happening to me, I knew that I could control what I did with the path in front of me,” Devins said. “From my dad’s passing, I wanted to create an environment where I could make those who created my world proud and give back to the ones who continued to guide me to where I am today. Ultimately, I was chosen (for the scholarship) because of my academic achievements and my unwavering commitment to making sure my parents’ sacrifices didn’t go unnoticed.”
Devins flies to Washington, D.C., at the end of June to receive the scholarship at a luncheon in her honor. Devins plans to visit several historical sites including the American Veterans Disabled for Life Memorial, Pentagon and the U.S. Capitol.
“Receiving this award is truly an honor and it really is the result of hard work and consistency,” Devins said. “My dad would be beyond proud of all of that I have achieved including this scholarship and I know that he is watching down over me always.”
