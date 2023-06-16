Copperas Cove High School intern teacher Angelica Mullen has never strayed far from CCISD. A hometown girl, she grew up at Martin Walker Elementary, Copperas Cove Junior High, and Copperas Cove High School before heading off to college to play basketball.
“I have always known I wanted to be in education. My mom was a huge factor in that,” Mullen said. “She worked for Martin Walker as a paraprofessional while she obtained her bachelor’s degree. Then, she became the (physical education) teacher there for five years. I watched her make an impact on so many students, including me, throughout her years.
“I knew I wanted to teach at the high school level since I was a freshman at Cove, and I owe that to Brittany Smart. I was a freshman and had her as a coach and then in my sophomore year, I was lucky enough to have her as my history teacher. I watched her come back to Cove as an alum and teach,” Mullen said. “I have also known that I wanted to teach English since my sophomore year in high school thanks to Vanessa Wheat. Ms. Wheat is still teaching sophomore English at the high school. She sparked my interest in both reading and writing. She made the subject fun and helped us make connections in texts through our own lives and experiences. Her students never questioned her care for them and their future, and that is the kind of teacher I want to be for my students.”
Mullen worked as a credit recovery paraprofessional in the 2021-2022 school year, helping students catch up their credits so they graduate on schedule. This year, thanks to CCISD’s Rising Instructors Soaring in Education program, the district is paying for Mullen to obtain her bachelor’s degree in education with online college courses and in-person through the classroom. With more than 90 credits completed, Mullen was able to work as a R.I.S.E. intern teacher in the 2022-2023 school year under the guidance of an experienced teacher.
“In the first few days of school, I was excited to get to know all my students and incorporate my classroom expectations in our day-to-day routine,” Mullen said. “My biggest reward as a classroom teacher has been watching my students feel a sense of pride and accomplishment after struggling with a skill. Their eyes light up after they pass a test that they were nervous about or have been struggling with writing and finally have the process down. I never thought for one second that my sole job was to teach these kids reading and writing. There are life and communication lessons I capitalize on daily. They need to know I believe in them and want them to be successful. Now with summer here, I miss seeing these students every day.”
