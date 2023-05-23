In the 2021-2022 school year, Hettie Halstead Elementary’s Kacey Chenoweth expanded her skill set as an instructional aide through the intervention program. She worked daily with students, teaching them to love reading and learning. She involved them in each step of the process. This school year, Chenoweth took the next step in her career path by becoming a first grade teacher.
“When you meet Kacey, you realize that she is gentle and kind. When you watch Kacey teach you realize that she knows her content. When you see Kacey with her students, you realize that each one of them is an individual to her and that she knows exactly what each student needs,” said Halstead interventionist Christina Newberry. “This year, Kacey has students with some of the most difficult behavioral issues. Kacey did not once complain, she did not ask to have students removed, and she always took the time to meet them right where their greatest needs were.”
Chenoweth is a home-grown Copperas Cove graduate. Completing her year as a classroom teacher, it is clear that she has such a passion for teaching and for growing students, said Principal Billie Diaz.
“She comes to work every day with a smile on her face and prepared to handle any challenge that may come her way. As any teacher, Mrs. Chenoweth has a few behaviorally challenged students. What makes Kacey stand out is her perseverance to reach each of those students. Kasey does not give up,” Diaz said. “She has taken advantage of every professional development opportunity that will provide her with the tools she needs to meet the challenge. As a new teacher, she is always looking for actionable feedback to help improve her teaching. She is quick to implement any feedback or suggestions given to her by appraisers, the instructional coach, or her mentor.”
Diaz said Chenoweth has created a warm and inviting environment in her classroom and has a wonderful rapport with her students and colleagues.
“Mrs. Chenoweth puts forth great effort to complete every task and does it with a very positive attitude. She builds trusting relationships with her students and has a way of getting through to behaviorally challenged students who may seem difficult to reach at times,” Diaz said. “She remains determined to help each of her students reach his/her full potential and shows true grit in following through and staying the course.”
Instructional Coach Bethany Stubbs said Chenoweth consistently preplans and prepares for instruction.
“It is evident when you walk into her classroom, that she has pre-read her phonics lesson, interactive read aloud, and math lesson ahead of time, which makes her pacing and transitions effortless,” Stubbs said. “Mrs. Chenoweth also spends time every day building positive relationships with each of the students in her classroom. She models positive behavior by treating all students with respect and kindness. Her classroom is always a welcoming and inviting place for students to learn and grow.”
Chenoweth was named the 2023 Hettie Halstead Elementary Rookie Teacher of the Year.
