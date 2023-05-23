Kacey Chenoweth

Kacey Chenoweth

 Courtesy Photo

In the 2021-2022 school year, Hettie Halstead Elementary’s Kacey Chenoweth expanded her skill set as an instructional aide through the intervention program. She worked daily with students, teaching them to love reading and learning. She involved them in each step of the process. This school year, Chenoweth took the next step in her career path by becoming a first grade teacher.

“When you meet Kacey, you realize that she is gentle and kind. When you watch Kacey teach you realize that she knows her content. When you see Kacey with her students, you realize that each one of them is an individual to her and that she knows exactly what each student needs,” said Halstead interventionist Christina Newberry. “This year, Kacey has students with some of the most difficult behavioral issues. Kacey did not once complain, she did not ask to have students removed, and she always took the time to meet them right where their greatest needs were.”

