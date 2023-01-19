Rosa Young

Rosa Young

 Courtesy Photo

As a child, Rosa Young would pretend that she was a schoolteacher and help her sisters and brother with their homework or lessons. This year marks the Williams/Ledger Elementary teacher’s 15th year in the classroom ensuring students’ success.

“I became a teacher in 2008 because this was something I always wanted to do,” Young said. “I love seeing students succeed in their learning and I get such joy in the ‘ah-ha’ moments. I try to have a classroom that is comfortable, and our motto is ‘We learn together.’”

