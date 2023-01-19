As a child, Rosa Young would pretend that she was a schoolteacher and help her sisters and brother with their homework or lessons. This year marks the Williams/Ledger Elementary teacher’s 15th year in the classroom ensuring students’ success.
“I became a teacher in 2008 because this was something I always wanted to do,” Young said. “I love seeing students succeed in their learning and I get such joy in the ‘ah-ha’ moments. I try to have a classroom that is comfortable, and our motto is ‘We learn together.’”
Young began her teaching career as part of the Tarleton Model for Accelerated Teacher Education program at Tarleton State University. She completed her certification program teaching second grade at Williams/Ledger Elementary. Young continued working in second grade for the next six years. In 2014, Young began teaching kindergarten students. Six years later, she taught first grade students for two years before accepting the position as an English as a Second Language Interventionist teaching all elementary grade levels of emergent bilingual students.
“As an ESL teacher, my students take pride in teaching me their home language and sharing traditions,” Young said.
Young earned her Master Reading Teacher certification through the Region 12 Education Service Center. She completed the CCISD Reading Academy course to provide the Science of Reading teaching methods and earned Fundations Level 1 and 2 certifications from Wilson Language Training allowing her to use a structured literacy approach to make learning to read fun while laying the groundwork for lifelong literacy. Young has a strong knowledge in explicit phonemic awareness and phonics instruction through The Heggerty Curriculum. Young has attended numerous professional development sessions gaining additional training for all core subjects.
“Mrs. Young consistently looks for ways to improve her teaching and will stop at nothing to assist her students,” Principal Tracie Phillips said. “She has built a great rapport with her (English Language Learners) students. They exude confidence because of her teaching style.”
Young is a graduate of Copperas Cove High School. In addition to working as a full-time classroom teacher during the day, she also tutors students after school through CCISD’s Bulldawg Academy. She instructs students in grades third through fifth in reading and math, Monday through Thursday.
“I have always said I would retire when teaching is no longer fun,” Young said. “That hasn’t happened yet, so I’m enjoying this profession. I also enjoy being a mentor to new teachers and sharing my experiences with them.”
Young was named the 2022 Williams/Ledger Elementary Teacher of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.