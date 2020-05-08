Copperas Cove High School and Crossroads High School seniors will have an on-stage ceremony to receive their diplomas in front of immediate family members, as well as a virtual graduation and a parade in their honor as they complete their high school careers.
Copperas Cove High School Assistant Principal Stephen Simecek provides updates to seniors every Friday as details are finalized with city officials and following state guidance of social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Pending final approval from city and county officials, Copperas Cove High School graduates will be able to walk the stage in front of their families for graduation. We are also planning to hold a parade in honor of our seniors. This is in addition to the virtual graduation,” Simecek said. “We are working hard to get this done for our seniors and our seniors need to work hard to get it done for themselves. They need to finish their coursework and get it completed.”
2020 Senior Class Co-President Maddie Miller said walking across the stage is more than a recognition for 12 years of hard work.
“It is recognition for every parent, guardian, and mentor that stood behind that graduate on the way to graduation,” Miller said. “For CCISD to still give that opportunity to each senior through this crazy time shows how much the school district cares about honoring its students and teachers.
“I feel as though (CCISD) made sure the recognition was there for us even if it is in small groups at a time. I’m so excited for my classmates who are first generation graduates to be able to have not only the sense of accomplishment, but also the recognition. Graduating is a huge deal and CCISD has done everything to ensure we don’t miss out on this experience.”
The live graduation ceremonies will be held at Lea Ledger Auditorium on May 22 at 6 p.m. for Crossroads High School graduates and May 26-28 for Copperas Cove High School graduates Graduation times will range from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Both schools will schedule graduates a specific time/date to walk the stage and graduate in front of up to six family members. CCISD will live stream the event and record it for future viewing.
The ceremony will be highly structured because of the COVID-19 Pandemic and will honor graduates while honoring social distancing guidelines.
Copperas Cove High School Pride of Cove Band Drum Major Gabriella Gorres is ranked seventh in her class of 495 graduates.
“It is truly amazing that our administrators and teachers are working hard to give the Class of 2020 a chance to walk the stage this year, even if it’s not in the normal setting everyone is used to. I still get to walk the stage and receive my diploma right in front of my family,” Gorres said. “I really do appreciate all the extra effort everyone is putting forth to make these graduation celebrations special for us, even under these circumstances.”
Copperas Cove Class of 2020 graduates will have the opportunity to participate in a parade at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 30. The parade will have social distancing requirements for the graduates and the spectators along the route. Students are permitted to decorate their vehicles according to guidelines that will be set by CCISD. The parade provides an opportunity for the community to honor the graduates while maintaining the requirements of social distancing.
The Copperas Cove High School virtual graduation ceremony will air on You Tube on Friday, May 29, 7:30 p.m. It will include graduation speeches of the valedictorian and salutatorian, class presidents, and superintendent of schools as well as a cap and gown photo of each student, a personal message and 10-second video per student.
