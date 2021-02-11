Southern Hills Chiropractic, which recently opened in Copperas Cove, celebrated its opening in a grand way Saturday, punctuating the occasion with a ribbon cutting and offering guests a tour of the facility.
The clinic officially opened Jan. 18 and features four adjustment rooms, two massage therapy rooms, a decompression room, a large active therapy room and a room for digital x-rays.
It is owned and operated by Dr. Cody Elenz, a 2011 graduate of Copperas Cove High School.
“It’s a blessing and just an amazing opportunity to give back to a community that gave a lot to me during my four years when I was here,” Elenz said Saturday.
Southern Hills is Elenz’s first clinic; he opened it upon completion of his clinical rotations.
“So, our last clinical rotation was at the Austin VA,” Elenz said. “And then right after the Austin VA — when I graduated — I came up to here and decided to open up my own practice.”
After high school, Elenz received a Bachelor of Science in exercise science and health from the University of Idaho, a Master of Science in kinesiology from Lamar University and Doctor of chiropractic from Parker University College of Chiropractic.
Elenz said the process for opening the practice took a little over a year, and Feb. 5 marked a year to the day from when ground officially broke on the clinic.
Jonas Titas, executive director of the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation, said Southern Hills was the first business his newly implemented staff worked with.
“This was kind of like our first business that we worked with through the process to ask them ‘What are we doing well?’ ‘How can we better help you?’,” he said Saturday.
From Titas’ perspective, seeing business owners open new businesses in Copperas Cove is an indication that the market is healthy.
“This is a homegrown family that wants to invest in Copperas Cove, that wants to provide service for the Cove citizens, that wants to invest here locally,” Titas said.
Despite the pandemic, the city saw an increase in its sales tax revenue in 2020, something Titas said shows there is a lot of buying power within the city.
Elenz said that with his practice, he will focus on addressing people’s “biomechanical stressors.”
“I call it spinal hygiene,” Elenz said. “... What I like to do here is get people in the door, show them how they’re moving, where are the areas they are moving a little incorrectly, adjust those areas and then reinforce them with active therapy.”
Giving someone an opportunity to have an answer they’ve been searching for is what got Elenz interested in chiropractic care.
“Sometimes, pills and surgeries are necessary for certain things,” Elenz said. “But I believe they’re not necessary for everything. And everybody deserves to have an answer; everybody deserves to feel better.”
Elenz played football in high school and in college.
The clinic, 1856 Patriot Circle, is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Prospective patients can call the clinic at 254-206-7131.
Leticia Marrero, the clinic’s office manager, can speak Spanish for patients who prefer Spanish.
