Lawrence Varela-Halbert

Lawrence Varela-Halbert

 Courtesy Photo

A Copperas Cove alumnus rose to the top during the second round of applications for the open band director spot in the district. Copperas Cove ISD’s school board of trustees unanimously confirmed Lawrence Varela-Halbert as the successor to Tony Chapa as the district’s director of bands and director of the Pride of Cove marching band.

Chapa retired after 28 years of education.

