A Copperas Cove alumnus rose to the top during the second round of applications for the open band director spot in the district. Copperas Cove ISD’s school board of trustees unanimously confirmed Lawrence Varela-Halbert as the successor to Tony Chapa as the district’s director of bands and director of the Pride of Cove marching band.
Chapa retired after 28 years of education.
The district’s original selection for the top band position, James “Loy” Studer from S.H. Rider High School in Wichita Falls, experienced a family medical emergency that requires him to stay in Wichita Falls. CCISD Superintendent Joe Burns agreed to release him from the contract and immediately opened the position.
“He has been with us since his seventh grade year,” Burns said of Valera-Halbert. “He started in our band program — at S.C. Lee ... and we’re excited about him coming along and the vision that he has for Copperas Cove ISD bands.”
Burns said during the meeting that 12 people applied for the position on the second go-round, and Varela-Halbert was one of three finalists for the position.
Varela-Halbert, present at the meeting, simply told Burns and the board “Thank you” for the opportunity to lead the high school band.
“We have a lot of young band directors, and I think that it is always nice when we can promote one of our own,” Burns said. “Mr. Studer was the recommendation (in April) — 27 years of band director experience and four times to the state marching finals and that’s hard to pass up. But we have exceptional quality and talent. So, we don’t get the 27-year veteran, but we’ve got one who wants to be here 27 years. We’re going to work and help cultivate his talents and skills and support him as best we can to make sure the Pride of Cove continues to be the band of bands — the one that everybody else chases.”
Varela-Halbert has bachelor of music in music studies from Texas State University and was hired by Copperas Cove ISD in 2015. He had taught at S.C. Lee Junior High School for eight years.
Varela-Halbert also works as a music consultant, teaching private lessons, working as a marching band technician and helping clinic ensembles around the state for the last 12 years, according to the district.
