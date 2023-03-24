Having played football at Copperas Cove High School, Tyrrell Herndon knows what it is like to compete in hostile environments.
He overcame adversity Feb. 24 when he won the Universal Boxing Organization World Heavyweight Title on his opponent’s own turf: Colombia.
Fighting for the vacant title, Herndon scored a seventh-round knockout against John Cortez at Gimnasio de la Corporation Technologica Superior in Cartagena, Colombia.
Cortez, who according to his bio, lives in Spain, was born in Cali, Colombia.
“If their guy landed a shot, they were screaming out the roof,” Herndon said of fighting Cortez on foreign soil. “It was definitely a hectic, tense environment.”
Though he may not have had many supporters at the fight, Herndon said he thrived in the environment and used it as motivation throughout the bout.
“I know they might be screaming when their guy luckily lands a good shot,” Herndon said. “When I’m landing a shot, their silence that I hear is everything. So it was more motivation to have them more silent.”
The title win pushes Herndon’s professional record to 21-4 with 14 knockouts.
It has also opened up other opportunities to fight on bigger stages.
Herndon said Tuesday that though no contracts have been signed, since the title fight, he has been offered spots in undercard bouts at prestigious venues such as the Madison Square Garden in New York City and the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
On Monday, while in town for Joe Lombardi’s celebration of life, Herndon said he met new football coach Tony Johnson, other assistants and toured the high school athletic department’s facilities.
Herndon spoke highly about Johnson and his staff.
“Instantly, as I met them, I loved their energy and the small things that they’re implementing now within the program — which small things matter — that they’re doing to get back to the winning ways,” Herndon said.
Playing for the great Jack Welch, the former defensive lineman said with the Bulldawgs, he was used to being on winning teams. The football program has struggled of late and the district hired Johnson a year ago to help right the ship.
Johnson has invited Herndon to speak to his football team sometime later. Herndon said the focus of that talk will be the other avenues outside of football.
“I’d let them know to just push and chase their dreams,” Herndon said. “Don’t let anybody ever deter you from that.”
Herndon found boxing somewhat by chance.
After graduating from Copperas Cove High School, Herndon went on to play football at Kilgore Junior College. With his sights set on playing at a Division I school — particularly with dreams of playing at Arkansas or Missouri — an injury in his sophomore year derailed those hopes.
Ultimately, Herndon ended up at Texas A&M-Kingsville, a Division II school. Though he finished his college career positively, it was not enough to catch the interest of NFL scouts.
At the recommendation of his agent, Herndon played “arena” football and ended up with the Billings Outlaws of the Indoor Football League. In 2010, Herndon earned Defensive Player of the Week honors in the United Bowl — a 43-34 championship win over the Sioux Falls Storm.
Scouts from a handful of NFL teams were in attendance during that game, including for the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings, Herndon explained.
Under the impression that one of the teams wanted to try him out at outside linebacker, Herndon said things didn’t work out as planned.
His roommate while playing for Billings was a boxer also and convinced him to try it out.
“I would always see him punching the air, and I’d be like, ‘What are you doing? Are you some weirdo?’” Herndon said. “I didn’t understand what he was doing, but he was shadow boxing. If he was conversating with me, he was throwing punches, and after a while, I got used to it.
“He kept pushing me to go (to boxing lessons).
“He kept pushing and pushing until finally, I was like, ‘Alright, let’s go to the gym.’”
From there, Herndon said he fell in love with boxing. In order to further his career, he met people from San Antonio, so he packed up his things and moved there, where he lives now.
Once in San Antonio, Herndon began boxing as an amateur while fighting his way into the professional ranks.
The rest, as they say, is history.
Herndon, 35, ultimately hopes to fight on TV, but he is diligently training for his title defense in the meantime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.