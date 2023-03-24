Pro boxer 2.jpeg

Professional boxer Tyrrell Herndon, center, poses with his team after he won a world boxing title in Colombia on Feb. 24. Herndon is a graduate of Copperas Cove High School.

 Courtesy | Thomas Hirschmann

Having played football at Copperas Cove High School, Tyrrell Herndon knows what it is like to compete in hostile environments.

He overcame adversity Feb. 24 when he won the Universal Boxing Organization World Heavyweight Title on his opponent’s own turf: Colombia.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.