Copperas Cove, TX (76522)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.