CONVERSE — Expectations of the Copperas Cove High School Pride of Cove Band and Guard were high. In the preliminary round of the Stanley Musser Classic Marching Contest in Converse, the Pride of Cove swept every single category in its class. In the finals, the Pride of Cove was the last to perform.
The front stands were full of band fans and the back stands were full of bands that had already performed. All eyes were on the Pride of Cove.
“One of the scary things going to a contest not close to home is not exactly knowing the level of programs we would be going up against,” said CCISD Director of Bands Tony Chapa. “Once the students found out they were currently first in their division after preliminary competition, that sparked a fire in them to totally focus on the job at hand.”
In addition to winning the U.S. Bands Ludwig Musser Classic Cup, the Pride of Cove also won the captions of best percussion, best visual, best music and best overall effect. The week prior, the Pride of Cove captured third place in the competitive Midway Marching Preview where 24 bands competed in the event. Following these two contests, the band performed at the UIL Region 8 marching evaluation and received a “1” from all three judges, qualifying to advance to the UIL Area D marching contest on Saturday.
Band president and senior Chris Lewis said this year’s show has the most potential.
“This year’s competitions so far have been quite the challenge, but we had the best run of a show the band has had in all my four years here,” Lewis said. “The area competition is the biggest competition of the year. I’m really hoping we can replicate what we did or have an even better run.”
Pride of Cove color guard director Nancy Norris said it was quite a relief to know that the students’ hard work is recognized and rewarded.
“As we headed to our UIL Region 8 evaluation and continue to work towards the UIL Area D contest, our focus will be to make sure that show is being played and marched to the highest ability our students can achieve,” Norris said. “At the Area contest, more focus is placed on music from the judging panel.
“Three judges will only be focused on music while two judges will focus on marching. There is also focus placed on the total package of the show.
“We definitely will be continuing to improve our band visuals and making sure the color guard is performing at its highest standards.”
On Saturday, the CCHS Pride of Cove Band and Guard will compete in the UIL Area D contest in San Antonio at Heroes Stadium along with 24 bands that have all received first division ratings — the highest rating possible from the judging panel at their four respective UIL region evaluations. Only 10 of the 24 bands advance to the finals with the top five scoring bands advancing to the Texas State Marching Band Contest.
The CCHS Pride of Cove Band & Guard are under the direction of Tony Chapa, director of bands; Nancy Norris, color guard director; Frank Jacobo and Charles Fleming, percussion directors; and Kenneth Marina and Jolene Travis, assistant directors.
