Copperas Cove High School senior Jonathan Daley’s hands were a little clammy. He was nervous, but excited, as he auditioned at the Texas Music Educators Association Region 8 All-State Track at Harker Heights High School with hundreds of other students representing 21 schools across Central Texas.
Daley plays the bass trombone and was selected to perform in the TMEA Region 8 Wind Symphony as first chair, advancing to the Area D competition.
“It was an amazing experience,” Daley said. “To be able to put in all of this hard work for the past few months, only to see it all play out perfectly in the end is a feeling like no other. It fills you with pride in knowing that you are able to do something like this, to this level of achievement. It really does give off a sense of drive like nothing else.”
The All-State Track auditions require each student to play three etudes for a panel of judges. Students are ranked according to their performances. Based on their ranking, the students are invited to perform in one of the three TMEA Region 8 bands. The highest-ranking students are also invited to audition at the TMEA Area D auditions at Duncanville in January. Those students who score high enough at the Area D auditions will be invited to participate in the TMEA All-State bands at the TMEA Convention in San Antonio in February.
Senior Perise Sasa Siaosi plays percussion and was selected to perform in the TMEA Region 8 symphonic band.
“For the past four years, I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to learn from so many different directors from around the state by participating in the TMEA All-Region bands,” Siaosi said. “I plan to take these lessons from the All-Region bands and audition process with me next fall as a music education major.”
Forty-nine band members competed at the TMEA Region 8 contest, with 26 of them selected to perform in one of the three region bands. Nine of those are advancing to the Area D contest.
Fourteen Copperas Cove High School band students also competed at the TMEA Region 8 freshman band auditions which requires students to perform portions of two etudes and serves as a means for freshmen to prepare for the All-State track auditions the next year. Eight Cove band members were selected to perform in the TMEA Region 8 freshman band.
The TMEA Region 8 Bands Clinic and Concert will be held on Jan. 14-15, hosted at Copperas Cove High School.
Selected to perform in the TMEA Region 8 Wind Symphony:
Damion Cleark – Flute – 3rd chair (advancing to Area D)
Zoey Kokoskie - Bb Clarinet – 5th chair (advancing to Area D)
Cameron Pack - Bb Clarinet - 7th chair (advancing to Area D)
Ashelyn Riley - Bb Clarinet - 9th chair (advancing to Area D)
Ava Adams - Alto Saxophone - 3rd chair
Jonathan Daley - Bass Trombone – 1st chair (advancing to Area D and selected for the Region Orchestra)
James Cook – Tuba – 2nd chair (advancing to Area D)
Madison Moriniere – Tuba – 4th chair
Selected to perform in the TMEA Region 8 symphonic band:
Andrea Perez – Bb Clarinet (advancing to Area D)
John Lindemann – Bb Clarinet (advancing to Area D)
Leita Spencer – Bb Clarinet
Bethany Hamilton – Alto Saxophone
Alexia Lewis – Alto Saxophone
Emma Moris – French Horn (advancing to Area D)
Philip Kerzee – Tuba
Perise Sasa Siaosi – Percussion
Brenda Thomas – Percussion
Selected to perform in the TMEA Region 8 concert band:
Aryanna Bilbraut – Bb Clarinet
Deryk Tantiangco – Bassoon
Olivia Martin – Alto Saxophone
Hannah Johnson – Alto Saxophone
Aidan Ward – Tenor Saxophone
Allen Dominguez – Trumpet
D. J. Norris – Tenor Trombone
John Haffter Von Heide – Euphonium
Selected to perform in the TMEA Region 8 freshman band:
Amaya Griffin – Alto Saxophone
Nathaniel Roberts – Tenor Saxophone
Logan Barth – Trumpet
Lily Clarkson – Trumpet
Aidan Nuno – Trumpet
Samuel Mercado – Trumpet
Eunsong Lozano – French Horn
Emma Sheon – Percussion
