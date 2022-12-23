Nineteen Copperas Cove High School students are advancing to the area Texas Music Educators Association contest, having been selected for the Region 8 bands. With the area auditions in less than three weeks, band members will not rest on their laurels.
“They have been individually practicing for this since August,” CCISD director of bands Tony Chapa said. “Those that advanced to the Area level will continue practicing over the Christmas break for the auditions on Jan. 7 in Duncanville.”
The region auditions require each student to play three etudes for a panel of judges. Students are ranked according to their performances. Based on their ranking, the students are invited to perform in one of the four TMEA Region 8 bands. The highest-ranking students are also invited to audition at the TMEA area auditions.
CCHS senior clarinet player John Lindemann was selected for the Region 8 Wind Symphony.
“Now that I am off to area once again, I hope to use my sparks of motivation to continue improving my accuracy and quality of tone for an even higher placement in area to qualify for state,” Lindemann said.
The TMEA Region 8 Bands Clinic and Concert will be held on January 20-21 at Lake Belton High School.
Sophomore clarinet player Ashelyn Riley was also selected for the Region 8 Wind Symphony.
“Preparing for area is basically the same as prepping for region. You still practice etudes, you still work with your section, the only thing that changes is your mindset,” Riley said. “Walking into Area is different. As other people start playing, I’m aware I’m not the best. That’s what really brought me down last year. So this year, I plan on practicing a lot, and if I walk in that room and I’m not the best, that’s okay. I’m still going to play the best I can.”
Copperas Cove High School band students also competed at the TMEA Region 8 freshman band auditions, which requires students to perform portions of two etudes and serves as a means for freshmen to prepare for the All-State track auditions the next year. Four Cove band members were selected to perform in the TMEA Region 8 freshman band.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.