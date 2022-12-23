Cove High band

Nineteen Copperas Cove High School Pride of Cove students auditioned at the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Region 8 All-State Auditions. Based on their rankings, students are invited to perform in one of the three TMEA Region 8 bands. The highest-ranking students are also invited to compete at the TMEA Area auditions at Duncanville in January.

 Courtesy Photo

Nineteen Copperas Cove High School students are advancing to the area Texas Music Educators Association contest, having been selected for the Region 8 bands. With the area auditions in less than three weeks, band members will not rest on their laurels.

“They have been individually practicing for this since August,” CCISD director of bands Tony Chapa said. “Those that advanced to the Area level will continue practicing over the Christmas break for the auditions on Jan. 7 in Duncanville.”

