Thirty-one bands, 11 high schools and more than 1,000 musicians converged on Lea Ledger Auditorium of Copperas Cove High School for the University Interscholastic League Region 8 high school band 5A-6A concert and sight reading evaluation.
This two-day annual event has been hosted by the Copperas Cove High School Pride of Cove Band staff and students for several years due to the auditorium’s amenities, which include a professional stage for the required UIL student stage performances and a band hall for the required student sight reading performances.
The UIL has not held a traditional high school band evaluation the last two years due to COVID. In 2020, the evaluation was canceled. Last year, the evaluation was conducted virtually with each band submitting a video recording of its performances.
“It was great to see that all the Cove bands did well at UIL considering most of the students, except seniors, had never participated in in-person UIL evaluations,” said CCHS concert band director Frank Jacobo.
Each band enters the contest in one of three classes: varsity, non-varsity, or sub non-varsity — based on skill level. Bands must select three pieces to play for their stage performances. One selection must be a march. The other two selections are chosen from the UIL prescribed music list of appropriate band pieces categorized by level of difficulty. Three judges critique each band, giving written feedback on various aspects of performance including balance, intonation, and musicality. Scores are posted after each performance with bands hoping to receive Superior ratings of “1” from each judge.
Following the stage performances, bands went directly into the CCHS band hall for the sight reading evaluation where students were given pieces of music they have never seen before. Directors have a pre-determined amount of time to verbally explain the music by bringing attention to rhythm patterns, key changes, dynamic markings and tempo changes.
Bands then play the music with their directors conducting. There are three judges who individually critique each band on its ability to play this sight reading piece, giving each band a rating.
Bands receive UIL Sweepstakes awards if they receive an overall “1” for their stage performances and an overall “1” for their sight reading performances.
In addition to hosting the event, the Copperas Cove bands also participated, receiving five Superior ratings and a single Excellent rating.
“I am so happy that we came out of UIL competition with Sweepstakes,” said CCHS junior Radhika Amin who plays the flute in the CCHS wind ensemble. “It was one of the most exhilarating and rewarding experiences I’ve had in band and I can’t wait to see what we do next year.”
Copperas Cove High School Pride of Cove Bands earned top honors in the UIL Region 8 High School Band Concert and Sight Reading Evaluation.
Concert Band (Frank Jacobo, Director) — Stage Performance — “1” (Superior); Sight Reading — “2” (Excellent)
Symphonic Band (Nancy Norris, Director) – Stage Performance — “1” (Superior); Sight Reading — “1” (Superior)
Wind Ensemble (Tony Chapa, Director) – Stage Performance — “1” (Superior); Sight Reading — “1” (Superior)
