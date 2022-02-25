TEMPLE — “I’ve always believed that I am destined for greatness but have not had the chance to see it like I did through this competition,” said Copperas Cove High School senior Coby Davis who is a member of the CCHS varsity choir and was selected this to advance to the UIL State Solo and Ensemble Contest. “The achievement of making (State) in my senior year of high school is by far the greatest achievement I have accomplished in the past 4 years.”
Copperas Cove High School Choirs Program, under the direction of head choir director Ricky Gates and assistant choir director James Barker, qualified 22 of 30 students who competed in the state qualifier in Temple this past Saturday for the UIL State Solo and Ensemble Contest.
“Our students did an excellent job with personally preparing themselves for the soloist portion of the competition and that showed in the Division 1 ratings they received,” Gates said.
With more than two-thirds of Cove students who competed qualifying for the state contest, the 22 students are believed to be the largest number ever having advanced to the UIL State Solo and Ensemble Contest.
“Having qualified for (State) as both a soloist and a member of an ensemble, my confidence to seize opportunities has increased and I have a feeling of accomplishment from working hard and experiencing success,” said senior varsity choir member Eli Hoemke.
In addition to working with choir teachers Gates and Barker, the students also work with additional musicians including Jasmine Simmons, CCHS’ private voice instructor, and three accompanists including Susan Owens, Heeyoung Cho, and Alexis Branch.
“My brain is not able to register how important it really is yet, but going to state is pretty cool,” said CCHS senior Ella Stokes who sings in the school’s Bella Voce Treble Choir.
Solo and Ensemble events in band, choir and orchestra are scheduled in all UIL Music Regions. Students earning a Division One Rating at the region competition are eligible to advance to the UIL State Solo and Ensemble Contest traditionally hosted in Austin on Memorial Day Weekend.
“It feels great because I achieved what I thought was impossible,” CCHS sophomore and varsity choir member Jessica Johnson said.
