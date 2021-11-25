KILLEEN — Hundreds of people scurried to grab poles full of wreaths last Saturday in Killeen to place a bow on them and prepare them for this Saturday’s annual wreath-laying ceremony at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Among them were members of a few different clubs at Copperas Cove High School.
“It’s important for us to instill community service in our students,” said Jeni Carbone-Williams, who is the advisor of the HOSA Club, the Black Student Union and the step team. “Especially with HOSA, they’re going to be future health professionasls, so they have to have good bedside manner and a giving heart.”
Carbone-Williams said the HOSA club has participated in preparing the wreaths for three years. She has been at the high school for five.
“We give them these opportunities to come out and earn community service hours for college scholarships and application processes,” she said.
With a large percentage (around 30%) of military-connected students in Copperas Cove ISD, some students may have a family member buried at the veterans cemetery.
Prepping the wreaths hits home for Carbone-Williams, whose father is buried there.
“It’s near and dear to my heart, too, because my dad was buried there in 2009,” she said. “That’s when this kind of first started.”
Jean Shine, owner of Shine Team Realty in Harker Heights, founded Wreaths for Vets and began the wreath-laying in 2007.
Now, there are more than 12,000 wreaths to prep and lay.
“You know, you can have as much manpower as you need to get that stuff done in a timely manner,” Carbone-Williams said. “That’s why we are gung ho about getting our kids out here to support it.”
Along with HOSA, members of the Criminal Justice Club helped as well.
One of Fort Hood’s former senior enlisted soldiers, retired Command Sgt. Maj. Dennis Webster, was helping those students.
“It’s great,” he said. “I mean, my grandson is here and he’s out of high school now, but he’s helping his old friends. But it’s good to see the young people learn service.”
Webster, a Copperas Cove resident, retired as the senior enlisted soldier of Fort Hood in 2002.
From a veteran’s standpoint, Webster said it is important for him to help out.
“Well, I think it’s important because we’ve got so many people that come out and support this,” he said Saturday. “It’s just great to see them taking care (of the veterans).”
The wreath-laying ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 South Highway 195.
Shine emphasized last week that during the wreath laying, family members of those buried at the cemetery will lay their wreaths first. She urged other volunteers to allow family members the opportunity to lay their wreaths before grabbing one.
Volunteers are also encouraged to utilize the park-and-ride service from Texas A&M University-Central Texas, 1001 Leadership Place, Killeen.
Bus service runs from 8 a.m. to noon with constant round trips to and from the cemetery.
At the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Steven Gilland, III Corps and Fort Hood deputy commander, is expected give the keynote address.
Rain, snow or sun, the wreath laying will take place, Shine said, and volunteers are always needed.
