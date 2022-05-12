ATLANTA — Six Copperas Cove High School DECA members went head-to-head with more than 17,000 students from around the world at the international DECA competition in Atlanta, Georgia.
Sixteen CCHS DECA members advanced to the state contest with a half dozen advancing on to the International Career Development Conference. In the Project Management Career Development Project category, CCHS DECA competitors were Danelly Martinez, Alicia Austin, and David Diaz. CCHS DECA competitors in the Project Management Financial Literacy Project category were Emma MacDonald, Dayna Ruiz, and Allyssa Kimball.
MacDonald, the Texas District V Vice President of Media, competed her third and final year at the world contest although the last two years the contest was held virtually due to COVID-19.
“It was such an honor to be able to finally attend internationals. I have competed at nationals virtually, but the experience just was not the same. I was able to meet students from across the country,” the high school senior said. “Our group was thrown many obstacles from COVID to a crazy ice storm before the state contest. But through the help of our advisors and the administration of our school, we were able to continue to move forward. Our group may not have won, but I was extremely proud of our final performance.”
This was also the third time competing at the international level for CCHS DECA Chapter Secretary Dayna Ruiz.
“I have competed in the financial literacy project management category for three years, so to be able to take it to nationals each year has been an honor,” Ruiz said. “I am so thankful to have been able to learn skills through DECA that will allow me to be successful in my future.”
DECA students partner with local businesses to find solutions to real world problems or plan and implement service projects to benefit the community.
First-year CCHS DECA advisor Raysharon Brown said this year has been a “remarkable eye-opening experience.”
“The students all worked hard and did an amazing job,” Brown said. “I am so proud of them for their performances and the way they represented our school. I look forward to our students qualifying for the international contest again next year in 2023.”
