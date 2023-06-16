DECA

Copperas Cove High School DECA members Haley Wang and Rhadika Amin compete at the world DECA contest in the Community Giving Project Management event with "Project Save a Life," which centered around the Carter BloodCare Drives the duo managed at Copperas Cove High School in partnership with HOSA.

 Courtesy Photo

Copperas Cove High School DECA members went head-to-head with more than 17,000 students from around the world at the international DECA competition in Orlando, Florida.

More than a dozen DECA members advanced to the state contest with Haley Wang and Rhadika Amin advancing on to the International Career Development Conference. Of the more than 3,000 state DECA competitors, less than 500 advanced to the world contest.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.