According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is one of the leading causes of death among teens. In 2020 alone, suicide accounted for 6,643 deaths among individuals aged 10-24.
As a way of raising awareness and subsequently to try to prevent it, Copperas Cove High School’s DECA program hosted its fifth annual Teen Suicide Prevention Walk last Saturday at South Park.
Because of suicide’s prevalence among people of all age groups, it has affected many, including Ruth Lautenschlager, a co-advisor of DECA.
“A lot of people here, I know a lot of teachers as well at the high school and a lot of students maybe have faced their own struggles with suicide and family members that have passed away from suicide, including myself,” Lautenschlager said before the walk began. “My grandmother passed by suicide.”
Accordingly, Lautenschlager wore a set of purple beads around her neck to signify she had a family member commit suicide.
In all, there were nine colored beads, each color representing something different.
Gold is for the loss of a parent; orange, for the loss of a sibling; teal, for a loved one who struggles; white, for the loss of a child; blue, for support of the cause; red, for the loss of a spouse or partner; purple, for the loss of a relative or friend; silver, for a lost first responder or military service member; green, for a personal struggle.
At the conclusion of the walk at South Park, some are asked to give a testimony about either a personal struggle or a family member’s struggle and how it has affected them.
“It lets people know that they’re not alone, and that if they need to find help, they can come and get it,” Lautenschlager said.
This year’s project coordinator for the walk, Steven Castillo, said the event resonated with him and gave him a perspective to be more conscious about his interactions with his peers.
“People always listen to people,” he said. “Feelings are something that everyone needs to keep into consideration. Everyone’s a human being with emotions.”
Along the walk there were seven stations with students each speaking a separate fact about teen suicide.
At one of the stops was sophomore Charity Galiana. Her fact was that suicide is most common in the spring. Galiana surmised why that may be the case.
“They go through everything in the winter and they’re struggling, they’re sruggling, and when it finally breaks into the spring, they’re like, ‘What was the point in doing all of that and still nothing’s improved for me?’” Galiana said.
The DECA program’s suicide prevention walk wrapped up an entire week of focusing on making intentional engagements with individuals by simply starting with “Hello.”
