According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is one of the leading causes of death among teens. In 2020 alone, suicide accounted for 6,643 deaths among individuals aged 10-24.

As a way of raising awareness and subsequently to try to prevent it, Copperas Cove High School’s DECA program hosted its fifth annual Teen Suicide Prevention Walk last Saturday at South Park.

