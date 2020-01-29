Thirty-eight students from the Copperas Cove High School DECA program advanced to the state competition after winning the District V DECA competition Saturday in Copperas Cove.
DECA is a career and technical education student organization and one of the largest student organizations at Cove High School, with nearly 200 members. Forty-two members competed in various business and marketing events against 26 other high schools across Central Texas.
“There were 1,361 student competitors with 556 advancing to state,” DECA CCHS adviser Charlotte Heinze said. “As always, we feel the pain of those that did not advance. But, District V is known to be one of the toughest competitions in the state.”
DECA students select various projects that improve the economic status of local businesses and/or improve the quality of life in their communities. Winners in the Project Management Career Development category, Christian Tuiasosopo, Emma Macdonald and Cameron Petet, work with the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce to help promote awareness of local businesses.
“We selected to promote local businesses because we strongly believe in the impact that our local businesses have on Copperas Cove. Local businesses are responsible for a lot of our economic prowess, expansion and community togetherness,” Petet said. “Local businesses serve a role beyond the economic factors. They serve as loyal community members who are hardworking and that mostly goes unnoticed by our fellow citizens.”
Tuiasosopo, Copperas Cove High School DECA President and former national DECA contender said it is the thrill of competition that he most looks forward to.
“Going into state, I’m looking forward to the competitiveness from all the other district winners,” Tuiasosopo said. “Being surrounded by other kids of my age that have the same passion I do is really motivating and the experience is one of a lifetime.”
CCHS junior Russel Cochran advances to the state contest in the category of Business Operations Research Project working hand-in-hand with the chamber of commerce in forming the junior ambassador program.
“The chamber allowed me to understand the importance of networking in the community.” Cochran said. “Establishing the junior ambassadors will greatly improve the culture and future of Copperas Cove and I can’t wait to see what the program will do for my hometown.”
More than 8,500 high school students compete in Fort Worth next month for a place on the Texas DECA team and a trip to the International Career Develop Conference in Nashville, Tennessee in April.
Copperas Cove High School DECA members garnered the opportunity to advance to the state contest. The following students will compete in Fort Worth in February with the hopes of advancing to the national contest in Nashville, Tennessee in April.
Agnello, McKenzie
Anderson, Jayce
Anthony, RomeoBlake-Thames, Kameron
Boal, Lea
Brown, Camryn
Cobe, Mackenzie
Cochran, Russel
Cook, Alexandra
Corneiro, Naelani
De La Cruz, Elijah
De La Cruz, Ishmael
Dickson, Isabella
Frazier, Jacoby
French, William
Gordhan, Yashika
Hawkins, Ashli
Hollingsworth, Alexandra
Hollingsworth, Nicholas
Hughes, Aurea
Hughes, Gregory
Jones, Jazzree
Kimball, Allyssa
MacDonald, Emma
Manning, David
Martinez, Danelly
McAdams, EJ
Nageeullah, Olivea
Petet, Cameron
Pinkstaff, Gabriel
River-Ortiz, Valeria
Rocha, Abigayle
Ruiz, Dayna
Salinas, Christian
Santagate, Paul
Trombley, Trevor
Tuiasosopo, Christian
Wilson, Zachary
